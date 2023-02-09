Mildred Maxine Burris
Mildred Maxine Burris, 97, of Vinton, died Jan. 19, 2023, at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Mildred was born Feb. 4, 1925, in La Porte City, the daughter of Max Carol and Laura Adel Rundel Schreiber. She attended La Porte City Elementary and graduated from Janesville High School. On March 23, 1946, Mildred was united in marriage with Donald Burris at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple made their home in Vinton and Shellsburg. They later divorced and Mildred returned to Vinton in 1967, until moving to Cedar Rapids in 1995. In 2017 she returned to the Vinton Lutheran Home.
She worked as a dietary aide at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton for 20 years, retiring in 1990.
Mildred was a member of First Christian Church in Vinton and Marion. Her hobby was genealogy, and she worked for many years on the lineage of both sides of her family. She loved nature and enjoyed the outdoors, especially watching and feeding birds, and working in her butterfly garden. She enjoyed her church friends at both church and her apartment complex, but first and foremost, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and siblings.
Mildred is survived by two sons, Gregory (Marla) Burris of Center Point and Robert Burris of Manchester; one daughter, Connie McAnally of Cal.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Burris; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Faira Sens; one son, David Burris; three brothers: LaVerne ‘Sox’ and Mike Schreiber; three sisters: Bernadine Hay, Naomi Gunn and Arleen Schreiber; and son-in-law, Pat McAnally.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to the staff at the Vinton Lutheran Home for their excellent care of Millie and also hospice for their care in her final days.
A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is caring for Mildred and her family. Online condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
