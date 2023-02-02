Patrick ‘Pat’ Michael Kratzer
Patrick ‘Pat’ Michael Kratzer, 78, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Coggon, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Patrick ‘Pat’ Michael Kratzer
Patrick ‘Pat’ Michael Kratzer, 78, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Coggon, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Family greeted friends and family from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion. A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, with an additional visitation one hour prior, at United Parish Church, located at 208 3rd Street North in Coggon. Pastor Carol Mart officiated. Burial with military honors followed at Coggon Cemetery in Coggon. In agreement with Patrick’s wishes, everyone was asked to wear very casual attire.
Pat was born Oct. 18, 1944, in Manchester, the son of LeRoy Royce and Mary Martha (Fuller) Kratzer. He was a 1962 graduate of Coggon High School and went on to attend a Technician Trade School in Omaha, Neb. for one year. Pat worked at Rockwell Collins for a year prior to being drafted into the United States Army. He served honorably as a Radioman with a mobile medical unit in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. On March 2, 1968, Pat was united in marriage to Nancy Mae Reddick in Coggon. He worked as a machinist at Rockwell Collins until his retirement in 2004.
Pat was a member of United Parish Church, the IBEW Electrical Local Union 1362 for 40 years, the National Rifle Association and Coggon American Legion Post #362. He loved to read and collect rocks. Pat enjoyed the outdoors and camping for years. He was laidback, loved to relax and enjoyed eating, especially Oreos and anything chocolate. Pat was a great husband, father, grandfather and a dear friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pat is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 55 years, Nancy Kratzer of Cedar Rapids; son, Benjamin (Tina) Kratzer of Titusville, Fla.; daughter, Tricia (Adam) Roszkowski of Pleasant Hill, Cal.; five grandchildren: Ian, Tad and Zak Kratzer, and their mother and former daughter-in-law, Tamika Etter, Katarina (Nikolas) McEssey and Alexander Roszkowski; one great-grandson, Kaiden Roszkowski; sister, Helen (Dan) Lyness of Ryan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Kathleen Casey and LeeAnna Henry; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat’s memory may be made to the family to be designated later.
Please share a memory of Pat at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.