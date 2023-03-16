Ralph Joseph Martin, Jr. was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Iowa City and passed away Nov. 21, 2022, in Torrance, CA.
During Ralph’s early years, the family lived in Cedar Rapids, where he attended St. Matthew Elementary School. When old enough, he was the altar boy for the daily 6 a.m. Mass. He delivered newspapers, mowed lawns or shoveled snow after school. The family moved to a farm near Central City and Ralph attended and graduated from Central City High School. He excelled in vocal and instrumental music, as well as academics and art. Ralph graduated from Iowa State University in 1956. In 1957, he married Phyllis French in Coggon and immediately began his service in the U.S. Army in Korea. After his discharge, Ralph and Phyllis moved to Riverside, Cal., where he took a position with the City Planning Department. He later joined Victor Gruen Associates in Los Angeles and, in 1971, became a partner, and later president of Richardson, Nagy, Martin Architects and Planners in Newport Beach, Cal. In semi-retirement, Ralph had a passion for flying. He was selected for the Wright Brothers pilot award by the FAA.
Ralph was preceded in death by three siblings. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his sister, Theresa Moore of Marion and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are subjected to: Western Museum of Flight, 3315 Airport Dr., Torrance, CA, 90505-6512.