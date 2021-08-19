Ronny D. Andrews, 71, of Hiawatha, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Hiawatha Care Center due to complications of renal disease. A visitation was held from 9 – 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Jones officiating. The burial followed at Troy Mills Cemetery in Troy Mills.
Ronny was born on February 20, 1950, in Iowa City, the son of Carl and Neva (Staton) Andrews. He graduated from Center Point High School. Ronny worked at Quaker Oats for 42 years until his retirement in 2009. He loved to fish. Ronny enjoyed mushroom hunting, playing horseshoes, and driving his Mustang. He never missed an episode of Jeopardy. Ronny was a man of few words but had a heart full of love for everyone he knew.
Survivors include his son, Toby Andrews; granddaughter, Vada Andrews; sisters, Betty (Harold) Erger, Ginger Andrews, and Sandra (Howard) Ashlock, all of Center Point, Penny (Mike) Krob of Walker, and Gladyce (Mike) Maas of Cedar Rapids; brother, Dan (Martha) Andrews of Kahoka, Mo.; as well as 23 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Neva Andrews; sisters, Bernice Keyes, Lucille Cady, Eleanor Buker, and Elaine Saddoris; and brothers, Junior Andrews, Kenny Andrews, Claude Andrews, and Kevin Andrews.
Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous or to a charity of the donor’s choice.