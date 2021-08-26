Samuel L. “Sam” Mentzer, 80, of Brandon, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Sam was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Central City, the son of Samuel and Grace (Ankney) Mentzer. He was a 1958 graduate of Central City High School and, shortly after graduating, started working at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids.
On July 14, 1962, he married Velda R Bathen at the Brandon Methodist Church in Brandon. Together they made their home in Brandon, and he joined the Brandon Fire Department in 1972. He and Velda traveled throughout the Midwest trout fishing and camping.
He retired from Rockwell Colling in 1995, and from the Brandon Fire Department in 2013. In 2008, they traveled to Alaska and enjoyed taking a cruise and train to see the wilds of the north.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Velda Mentzer, Brandon; his son, Scott (Cindy) Mentzer, Brandon; a granddaughter, Jessica (James) Hoveland; a grandson, Kyle (Stacey) Mentzer; his great-grandchildren, Drake, Harmony, and Hunter Hoveland, Lena and Lyra Mentzer; a sister, Joan Enabnit, Central City, and several nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Grace Mentzer; a brother, Larry Mentzer; and a sister, Bonnie Grimm.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Brandon Methodist Church. Inurnment was held at the Brandon Cemetery at noon Saturday, Aug. 7. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.