Steven “Steve” Francis Bursovsky, 68, of Alburnett, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Family greeted friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Cedar Rapids First Assembly, located at 3233 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids. A private committal service will take place at a later date.
Steve was born November 23, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and Darlene (Heddinger) Bursovsky. He was a 1971 graduate of Linn-Mar High School. Steve received Master Licenses in Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical. On July 8, 1972, he was united in marriage to Joanne “Jody” J. Burns. To this union, three children were born, Shannon, Kim, and Crystal. Steve was the owner and operator of Steve’s Heating, Air-Conditioning, & Electrical Inc. for many years. In recent years, Steve and Jody enjoyed traveling to and spending time in Florida. He was a member of Cedar Rapids First Assembly, where he had served as a Deacon for 18 years. Steve was grateful and believed every day was a blessing. He always said, “Every day is a good day, some are better than others.” His faith in Jesus and being with his family were very important to him. Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Steve is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Jody, of Alburnett; three children, Shannon Bursovsky of Alburnett, Kim (Kent) Backen of Robins, and Crystal (James) Lynn of Marion; seven grandchildren, Elijah, Kaleb, Kaden, Austin, Grace, Ella, and Cruz; one sister, Joanne (Frank) Byrns of Marion; brother, William J. (Belinda) Bursovsky of Swisher; brother-in-law, Chan Phan of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Phan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve’s memory may be directed to Cedar Rapids First Assembly – Kingdom Builders.