Vivian Rae Bruce Northrup Sep 16, 2021

Vivian Rae Bruce NorthrupVivian Rae Bruce Northrup, 76, died Aug. 25, 2021 at her home due to a lingering illness.Grave side services were held Saturday, Sept. 4 and 10 a.m. at Cedar Memorial.Vivian was born Dec. 29, 1944, near Waubeek, to Clarence and Lucile Ross Bruce. She graduated from Marion High School.She married Raymond Druger, they later divorced. She married Robert Northrup May 20, 1967. Robert and Vivian had two sons; Clarence and Cory.Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; son Clarence; and brother-in-law Ray Kuriger.She is survived by her son Cory and wife Kathy of Cedar Rapids; and sister Ellen Kuriger of Brandon.