On October 12, 1810, Munich, Germany hosted the first ever Oktoberfest.
What started as a marriage celebration for the prince and princess continued the following year and has transformed into a public holiday in Germany, with countries and cities across the globe throwing their own version of the festival — including Central City, Iowa.
Central City Mainstreet’s Oktoberfest and first annual chili cook-off will be held Saturday, October 9 from noon-4 p.m., hosting everything from face painting to carnival games to live music.
“When Central City Mainstreet came up with the idea to start Oktoberfest, we wanted to put our own spin on it,” wrote Alycia Maxwell, Central City Mainstreet executive director. “Our Oktoberfest isn’t like your typical Oktoberfest. Our event is completely geared towards family fun including music, food, kid activities as well as fun things for the adults to do.”
Fourth Street will host pumpkin decorating, carnival games, a bounce house, a train ride, a vendor fair, adult bags/cornhole tournament, Twister, and bingo. Live music will be performed by Danny Whitson from 1-4 p.m.
“This year it will be bigger and have more activities; Central City Mainstreet has joined together with the Parks and Rec Board to expand,” Maxwell continued. “We will start the fun on South 4th right next to Ohnward Bank and curve all the way down into the Veteran’s Memorial Park. There will be activities the entire way down the street. We hope to see people out and about that day enjoying our beautiful Downtown!”
The Veteran’s Memorial Park events include pie eating contests, the chili cook-off, magic by Tom Stolba, and music by Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50’s.
The chili cook-off will begin at 1 p.m. and costs just $5 to sample the entries. Concessions will be available, but make sure to bring your own seating and drinks! Contact Central City Mainstreet at ccmainstreet@gmail.com for a chili cook-off entry form.