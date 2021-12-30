If it looks like one of the horses isn’t having a good time, don’t worry! “He hasn’t learned how to work yet,” Joann explained. It’s like starting a new job and taking a bit of time to get into the swing of things.
If you stopped in downtown Central City on Dec. 11, you may have seen the horse-drawn carriage docked at Station One and carrying passengers around town. The sight of draft horses clomping through town may be unusual in most circumstances, but Joann Carnahan, owner of Blue Moon Carriage, LLC., has made her horses a local favorite.
Based in Central City, Blue Moon Carriage has served the Linn County area for years. Joann has been working with horses since she was just 13 years old — after resorting to riding the milk cow around the farm. “She would do everything a horse would,” she recalled.
Years later, she uses her experience to teach and entertain.
What began as simple favors for the community quickly grew into a flourishing enterprise. Joann said she had been giving carriage rides so often, she had to either hunker down and start a business or leave it behind. Nearly seven years have passed since she chose to give it a shot.
“I never had that competitive edge to do any showing,” Joann explained, describing why she prefers harness training over show training. “I enjoy the relationships we have with the horses.”
A typical training day is continued repetition with whatever the horses may be struggling with. “It takes time,” Joann said, especially since the time with the horses isn’t as frequent and lengthy as time spent with more common pets, like dogs or cats. This makes some of the training more difficult, but she ensures all horses are comfortable and confident pulling the carriage before bringing them to the public.
Blue Moon Carriage has worked a variety of community and private events, from Central City’s Holiday on Main to Anamosa’s Pumpkinfest — even private weddings!
“I think [the horses] enjoy the attention,” she laughed.
To learn more and find out when Blue Moon will be visiting an event near you, check out their Facebook page, Blue Moon Carriage, LLC, or call Joann directly at 319-540-5536.