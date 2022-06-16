The year after I graduated college, I visited my old roommate in Minnesota and made a detour on my way home to drive through Waverly and stop at some old Wartburg haunts.
While visiting my former coworkers at the diner in town, I received a message from an old high school friend I hadn’t spoken to in years. He was a senior at UNI, just 20 minutes down the road, and asked if he could swing by Waverly to catch up over a drink or two. We sat and talked for about 10 minutes before he said, “Oh, by the way, I’m gay.”
I was admittedly shocked for a moment. He was one of the last people I thought I’d hear this from — not because it was unbelievable, it was just unexpected.
But I shook off my surprise and responded, “Oh, cool! I’m happy for you! When did you realize this?”
We spent the next hour or so talking about the past few years and what led to his realization. Then came another surprise.
“I’ve only told my roommates, my mom, and a couple friends so far,” he said.
He and I were relatively close in high school. I knew I could trust him with pretty much anything, but we hadn’t spoken much since graduation — we hadn’t even seen each other in years. I just figured he trusted he could get it off his chest without worrying about me telling the whole town.
A couple months later, he came out in a public Facebook post. My mom — who knew this friend well — texted me about the post; I said, “I know. We met up a little while ago and he told me.”
She replied, “He probably saw your posts supporting the LGBT+ community and saw you as a safe person to come out to.”
When another person I barely knew — we had only spoken a handful of times, if that — messaged me on Facebook and said, “I think I might be gay, but I’m not out yet,” and a couple months after that, a different friend sat down with me and said, “I’m bi and don’t know how to tell my parents,” and a year later, another friend messaged me and said, “I think I like men and women,” I realized my mom might be right.
Even as a child, I never understood the stigma around being gay or bi or trans. Regardless of who someone loves or what pronouns they use, they’re still the same person I’ve always known. They’re still my classmate or my colleague or my neighbor or my friend. They’re still people and they don’t deserve to be scared or worried or hurt because they don’t fit a preconceived societal mold.
This Pride Month, I encourage everyone to remain open-minded, kind and accepting so their friends and loved ones know they can be authentic with themselves and not worry about losing someone they care about. A lack of love and support from those closest to you can have detrimental effects on people, especially young people.
Love is love, and we could all use a bit more of it these days.
Happy Pride Month, friends!