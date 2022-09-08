Since I started college, I knew I wanted to return to small-town USA to pursue a career. A reason may be that I grew up in a small town, but I think it is more than a location; it is the people in small towns in Eastern Iowa. The small, tight-knit communities where everyone knows everyone with a simple life and valued traditions made me want to pursue a career at the Linn News.

Before college, I grew up in the small community of Ryan, on a century farm that has been in my family for four generations. I deeply love the agriculture community as I was involved in family farm operations, the West Delaware FFA Chapter and Delaware County fair projects.

