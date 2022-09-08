Since I started college, I knew I wanted to return to small-town USA to pursue a career. A reason may be that I grew up in a small town, but I think it is more than a location; it is the people in small towns in Eastern Iowa. The small, tight-knit communities where everyone knows everyone with a simple life and valued traditions made me want to pursue a career at the Linn News.
Before college, I grew up in the small community of Ryan, on a century farm that has been in my family for four generations. I deeply love the agriculture community as I was involved in family farm operations, the West Delaware FFA Chapter and Delaware County fair projects.
When I graduated high school, I had no idea what to do with my life. I moved away from home and spent three years studying and working towards an associate’s degree at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. During this time, I think I switched my major three or four times before coming to the realization that I wanted to study mass communications.
I have a love of mass communications for local and national news. When I was a kid, I could sit in front of the TV for hours watching live national news, wanting to know people’s stories and the events going on each day. The most valued time in my family’s home growing up was supper time, and I began to retell the stories and headlines at nightly supper, becoming a “walking encyclopedia,” as my mom would tell me.
I transferred to Iowa State University, where I studied journalism and mass communications with a minor in agricultural education. I was deeply involved in the First Amendment Committee on campus and helped coordinate Greenlee School of Journalism First Amendment Days 2022. I also was involved in Iowa State Ag 450 Farm as part of the public relations team.
While finishing my bachelor’s, I spent 14 weeks at the Dyersville Commercial, Manchester Press and Cascade Pioneer newspapers, interning as a reporter. I reported on the Dyersville Sesquicentennial celebration, the 4-H and FFA projects of the Delaware and Dubuque County Fairs, some Beyond the Game Activities, and many other events. Finally, I graduated in the summer of 2022 with my bachelor’s.
During my internship, I discovered that pursuing a career in small-town America was what I wanted. For the last five years, I have been in big cities and realized how unique small towns are in how we value our communities and local news. One news event can impact a whole community here, unlike in large urban areas. The stories here matter and I want to tell your stories.
While I am new to the area, I am not unfamiliar with the region. Nevertheless, I look forward to connecting and serving the communities of Alburnett, Central City, Center Point and beyond, while planting my roots in small-town America as your Linn News editor.