What do you call the instrument in which you fry bacon and eggs? Most of us in the Midwest call it a skillet or a frying pan. In other parts of the country, though, it may be called a spider, a creeper or a drip-drop.

There’s a growing interest in regional dialects and colloquialism in the United States. Despite our nation’s common tongue, our language has a great deal of diversity. English in the Midwest isn’t quite the same as it is New England or the deep South.

Arvid Huisman can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com. ©2023 by Huisman Communications.

Recommended for you