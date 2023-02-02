What do you call the instrument in which you fry bacon and eggs? Most of us in the Midwest call it a skillet or a frying pan. In other parts of the country, though, it may be called a spider, a creeper or a drip-drop.
There’s a growing interest in regional dialects and colloquialism in the United States. Despite our nation’s common tongue, our language has a great deal of diversity. English in the Midwest isn’t quite the same as it is New England or the deep South.
For some of us, the first time we noticed that not all Americans speak alike is when we first heard pop referred to as “soda.” Where I grew up a cola, root beer or other carbonated soft drink was “pop.” Soda was the stuff Mom used when baking; you know: baking soda.
I have witnessed a number of regional differences over the years. A co-worker from Massachusetts called the office water fountain a bubbler. A former neighbor chuckled when I said I was going to “mow” the grass. He said in Maryland where he grew up people “cut” the grass.
One day early in my advertising sales career I was on the road in northwest Iowa with my sales manager. Around noon he suggested we stop for a tavern. I was thinking more along the lines of a Main Street cafe with a blue plate special, but he was the boss. He drove to a drive-in restaurant in LeMars where Bob’s Drive-In served a great loose meat sandwich called a tavern.
The tavern designation, I learned, went back a few decades to a Sioux City tavern which served a popular loose meat sandwich by that name. A loose meat sandwich back in north central Iowa where I grew up was often called a made-rite, a label borrowed from the Maid-Rite franchise restaurant organization.
My first sales manager, a Sioux City native, had never heard of a made-rite. I had never heard of a tavern sandwich.
What do you call the device that catches rainfall from your roof? Is it a gutter or an eaves trough? It depends upon where you live in the U.S. In Maryland and Pennsylvania it may be called rain spouting.
Here in the Midwest we generally refer to the small tributary flowing through the pasture as a crick or creek. Elsewhere in the country it may be called a brook, a stream or a run.
Out east you hear some folks pluralize you with yous. As you head south you may hear it as you-all or y’all. In some parts of the East it’s you’ns.
What do you call an earthworm? Around the country you might hear it called any of the following — angleworm, fishworm, fishing worm, mud worm, red worm, dew worm and rainworm. I call it a worm.
A chicken dinner when I was a kid often included the tradition of making a wish while breaking the chicken’s clavicle. We called it a wishbone. Elsewhere around the country it has been called pull bone, pully bone, lucky bone and witch bone.
Some years back pregnant women were often called PG or in the family way. In some parts of the country women with child have been referred to as in preggety, on the road to Boston, fragrant or foot-broke. That last one, I understand, is derived from an African word and at one time was used in parts of the South.
In a kinder, gentler America it was not always proper to refer to the male bovine animal as a bull. Throughout the country folks came up with all sorts of euphemisms for ol’ Ferdinand. Linguistic researchers have recorded the following — masculine (rhymes with vine), the surley, the old man, the roarer, the mister, the master, male critter, toro, gentleman cow, preacher cow, beast, brute, jock, major, top cow, tuppin’ ox, ranger and the he. Sounds like a lot of bull to me.
There are undoubtedly hundreds of other such variations throughout our wonderful nation, though I suspect the number may be diminishing. Modern travel, chain stores and franchise operations, national publications and national broadcast networks have done a great deal to homogenize the American language.
“Language,” as Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, “is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone.”