It was probably about 20 years ago. My wife and I had joined her sister and husband for supper at a now defunct pizza restaurant in Ames.
We were having a pleasant conversation but I could not help but notice a table about 15 feet away. A young couple and their son, who appeared to be about 6-or-7 years old, were dining at that table.
What caught my attention was the father’s loud and incessant criticism of his son. The poor boy, it seemed, couldn’t do anything right. The lad did not appear to misbehaving and I could not determine exactly why his father was upset. The father constantly berated the boy and the expression on the boy’s face was heartbreaking.
I am not a confrontational person but I had seen enough. As I backed my chair away from our table my wife asked where I was going. I told her the man at the table to our right needed a talking to.
“What about?” she asked.
“He is criticizing that boy non-stop,” I explained quietly. “He doesn’t realize how much he is hurting his kid and how the scars will last a lifetime.”
I believe in discipline, of course, and I know children need to be corrected. But a child does not need to be yelled at and criticized continuously, especially in public.
I recognized the pain in the boys’ face and my heart hurt for him.
My wife knew my temper. “Just sit still,” she urged me. “You’re going to end up in a big argument and the little boy will probably pay the price for it at home.”
She was correct. Wives are usually correct.
I mumbled my frustration with the father and my sympathy for the boy.
I kept an eye on the family and the situation did not worsen so I did indeed sit still and did nothing. I am not proud of that.
Today that little boy is a young adult, probably in his late 20s. It is likely he is a father now and has a son or daughter of his own. I hope he remembers how badly words can hurt and he treats his children better than he was treated.
This situation was recalled recently when I was shopping at a big-box store in our metro. As I pushed a cart down an aisle I could see a young couple with three little boys coming my way. The middle boy, probably about 3 years old, ran ahead of his parents’ cart and stopped right in front of me. He looked at me up and down and silently examined me for several seconds, probably wondering where this old giant had come from.
The cute little fellow had mischief in his eyes and, with a smile, I shared that observation with his parents. They readily agreed.
The young parents also had an older son of about 5 or 6 years of age and an infant boy in a carrier in their shopping cart.
I kidded them about having their hands full with those three little guys and they agreed. Then I put on my old guy hat and reminded them of how quickly they will grow and what a blessing they are. They agreed again.
The children were adorable. The older boy, spotting a small bandage on my forehead (don’t ask,) told me about an injury he had sustained at home and how he had cried only a little bit when it happened. The middle boy silently kept an eye on me.
The parents were friendly and kind. I admired the tender style by which they spoke to and about their sons.
After a brief conversation we parted ways. As I finished my shopping I thought about this young family. I remembered the young boy at the Ames pizza restaurant and how different his experiences were. As I drove home that day I wondered where he was now and how he had turned out.
Fathers, raising children is a tough job but remember, real men don’t beat up their kids — physically or verbally.
As a young person I frequently heard old men quote the book of Ephesians from the Bible: “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right.” But I don’t recall ever hearing them discuss a subsequent verse: “Fathers, do not exasperate your children.”
Louise Hart put it more bluntly: “The Golden Rule of Parenting is: do unto your children as you wish your parents had done unto you!”
Arvid Huisman can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com. ©2023 by Huisman Communications.