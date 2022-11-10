The squeaking and rattling noises hurt my ears. I could tell from the familiar cacophony that it was my old buddy, Ebeneezer Griper, and his ancient Studebaker pick-up truck rolling in.
Eb pulled the bucket of bolts into the parking lot, found a parking place and exited. He didn’t notice me until he was nearly at the coffee shop door.
“Crap,” Eb grunted. “If I’d known you were here, I would have gone straight home.”
“Good to see you, too,” I said mockingly. “If you have the guts to be seen with me, I’ll buy coffee.”
“I’ll sell my pride for a cup of coffee,” Eb said.
We found a booth and ordered black coffees. Eb was carrying a legal pad filled with notes and scribbles.
Pointing to the pad I asked, “Important business?”
Eb grinned arrogantly. “It’s my new part-time job,” he said.
“Seriously? What are you doing?”
“I’m writing a newspaper column.”
I have never known Eb to be particularly expressive. “What are you going to write about?” I asked.
“An advice column,” he said. “Remember Dear Abby?”
“Of course, I do.”
“Well, meet Dear Ebby.”
“Oh, come on,” I protested. “YOU are writing an advice column?”
Eb flipped over a few sheets on his legal pad and began reading: “Dear Ebby.” He looked up at me and flashed a smug smile.
“Dear Ebby,” he repeated, “I am a 24-year-old man in love with two women. I can’t decide which woman to marry and have been considering marrying both of them. I realize this is against the law. What is the penalty for bigamy? Signed: Undecided.”
Eb looked up and said, “See, this is a serious problem for Undecided. He needs my guidance.”
I knew I shouldn’t, but I asked anyway, “So what’s your answer?”
Eb began reading again: “Dear Undecided: The penalty for bigamy is two mothers-in-law.”
I shook my head but Eb seemed unconcerned.
“People need my insight,” Eb said matter-of-factly. “This is my destiny.”
“Okay,” I said, “that’s one letter and one smart aleck answer. You’re not trained to deal with more meaty issues.”
“That’s what you think,” Eb said. “Listen to this one — Dear Ebby: I am a middle-aged woman. I take good care of myself and people tell me I’m pretty. My husband, however, pays no attention to me — not even in bed. What can I do to get my husband’s attention, particularly in the romance department? Signed: Lonely.”
Eb looked up at me but said nothing.
“Well,” I asked, “what brilliant advice do you have for Lonely?”
He began to read again, “Dear Lonely: If you want your man to pay more attention to you tonight, wear a full-length black nightgown with large buttons sewn all over it. It will make you look just like a remote control and he won’t be able to keep his hands off of you.”
Eb smiled smugly again and said, “Even Abby wouldn’t have thought of that one.”
“You’re right,” I conceded. “So how many newspapers are going to be publishing your new advice column?”
“I have an appointment with the editor of the county seat newspaper tomorrow morning. I think she’s interested.”
I had trouble believing that. “What makes you think the editor is interested in your advice column?”
“When I called for an appointment and told her about my Dear Ebby column she said – and I quote – ‘Now THAT I have to see.’ End quote. We meet at 2 p.m. tomorrow. Eat your heart out, dummy.”
With that Eb touched the point of his No. 2 lead pencil to his tongue and then began writing on his legal pad. I laid the money for the coffees and a tip on the table and left.
Where is Dear Abby, I thought, when I really need her?