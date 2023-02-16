When my doctor told me I was overweight I said, “I want a second opinion.” He said, “Okay, you’re ugly, too.”
That’s a bad joke. My family doctor is a great guy and would be more polite than that.
In reality, I’ve had a weight problem for as long as I can remember and the nearly constant news coverage about the obesity problem in America feels kind of personal.
In childhood photographs I can see my baby fat didn’t go away when I was no longer a baby. In one photo I am four-years-old, shirtless and with my little brother and two cousins. I had boy boobs; boy boobs aren’t funny when you’re the boy with them.
Uncle Sterling was a great teaser. When I ran shirtless around my grandparents’ Kossuth County farm in the summer, he would grab my belly and squeeze it into two vertical rolls exclaiming, “Look, you have another butt!” Now, I did find that funny. Six-year-olds enjoy butt jokes.
I endured some “fatty, fatty, two-by-four,” teasing as a kid, but seldom let my size get me down. I was not fleet of foot, so when playing baseball, I had to hit the ball really hard to get to first base. Since I wasn’t a good hitter (or catcher, pitcher, runner, jumper, rebounder, shooter, etc.) I eventually lost interest in sports.
Fortunately, I grew quickly and my height hid some of my pounds. When someone learned how much I weighed, I would often hear, “But you’re tall enough to carry those pounds.” I have eaten a lot of pie and ice cream on that false justification.
When you hear overweight people talk about bias and rudeness directed towards heavy people, believe it.
As a young adult, I shopped at a Fort Dodge clothing store (no longer in business) that carried a limited line of big and tall clothing. On one shopping trip, I found a pair of slacks I liked, but they were not fashionably trim in the style of that era. “I’ll take these slacks,” I told the salesman, “if your tailors can take in the seat. They’re way too floppy.”
“When you’re as large as you are,” the salesman snapped, “you need to get used to having floppy pants.”
Nowadays, I’d tell him where he could stick his slacks, but at that time I was so shocked I didn’t know what to say. I left without the slacks.
Ironically, I now enjoy having a little extra room in my slacks.
Back when I worked at the Sioux City Journal, a woman visiting our building walked up to me and demanded, “My God, how much do you weigh?” Having no idea who this boorish woman was, I retorted, “Enough.”
Some 40 years ago I developed some health problems and my doctor was very direct. “We’re all going to die sometime,” he warned, “but if you don’t lose 100 pounds real soon, you’re going to die young.”
I didn’t need a medical dictionary to understand that diagnosis and immediately began a regimen of diet and exercise. Six months later I had lost 85 pounds. By now I was gaunt and friends would stop me on the street and ask if I was having health problems. At this point the weight loss had tapered off and Doc agreed I had lost enough.
After some 15 pounds returned over several months, I was able to maintain my weight until my mid-40s. Then the effects of middle age began to take a toll and I put some of the pounds back on. Unfortunately, the effects of old age have been even worse.
I have concluded that at least part of my weight problem is genetic. A few of the branches on my family tree are heavy. My Great Uncle Klaas at his prime was 6’6” tall and weigh 300 pounds. I resemble Uncle Klaas.
I like to say my weight is “in my genes.” More accurately it is “in my jeans.”
Weight loss in your 70s is difficult. I am eating a fraction of what I ate 40 years ago, but arthritic knees and balance problems make walking more challenging these days.
I have visited with a funeral director friend and have been assured that final furnishings for people my size are available.
Meanwhile, one thing is sure: when my doctor tells me I’m overweight I don’t ask for a second opinion.