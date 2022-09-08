The restaurant line Sunday noon was miserably long. This was the after-church crowd — a group that has grown more casual over the years. Yet, standing right in front of me was an older gentleman in a 1950s wool suit. I had no idea who he was until he turned around and said, “Hello, Ugly.”
Why it was my irascible old buddy, Eb Griper — clean-shaven and hair slicked back.
“Eb,” I exclaimed, “What prompted you to strap on such a fine-looking hand-painted tie today?”
“Hilda and her sister,” Eb said, nodding to the two women in line ahead of him. The ladies smiled. “They made me go to church with them this morning.”
“Oh, that’s right,” I said. “You told me once that you prefer TV preachers to the local churches. How long had it been since you were in a church?”
“Easter.”
“That’s only a few months ago,” I said.
“1991.”
“Oh!” I said. “So what did you think?”
Eb looked up at me over his wire-rimmed glasses. “Different,” he grunted.
“What was so different?”
“Didn’t sing one old hymn. All we sang was those bouncy choruses. Some of the people swing and sway and hold up their hands.”
“This is how some folks express themselves in worship nowadays,” I tried to explain.
“Yeah, but when Hilda and Edna start swaying you’d better pray they can control the momentum. You don’t want that getting out of control.”
Eb flashed a missing-teeth grin. Hilda and Edna scowled.
“Anything else you didn’t like?”
“Hated the passing of the peace stuff,” Eb snapped. “I’ll be nice to people when I’m good and ready.”
“So how was the sermon?” I asked.
“Long.”
“Did you learn anything?”
“I learned that the church doesn’t need any of my money.”
“That’s what the sermon was about?” I asked.
“No, but when they passed those fancy silver offering plates I knew that the church has more money than it needs,” Eb said. “We had wicker baskets when I was a kid. Wicker is good enough.”
“You may be jumping to false conclusions,” I suggested. “But if the sermon wasn’t about money, what was it about?”
“Aw,” Eb said, “the preacher said something about how we’re supposed to love God and love our neighbor, too.”
“That sounds good.”
“I can handle loving God, but I sure as heck have no love for my neighbor. He’s a creep.”
Apparently, Eb hadn’t learned much. “So what’s wrong with your neighbor?” I asked.
“Darn fool drives the wrong color tractor.”
“That’s it? You can’t love your neighbor for that silly reason?”
“Silly?” Eb screeched. “You think God loves a farmer who gets a new green tractor every year or two?”
“God doesn’t care what color tractor you drive.”
“I’ll bet He does,” Eb insisted, “and I’ll bet God doesn’t like how my neighbor buys a new pick-up every other year either.”
“Sounds to me like you’re jealous, Eb.”
“Of what?” Eb asked. “A man who doesn’t know that the best tractors are red and who can’t get more than two years out of a truck? My Studebaker pick-up has more than 300,000 miles on it. God loves a frugal man. I’m sure that’s in the Bible… somewhere.”
“Is that what you learned in church today?”
“Well, to tell you the truth, I didn’t learn much of anything,” Eb confessed. “I was miserable. This suit itches like a bad case of chiggers.”
“But you don’t have to wear a suit to church, Eb. Things are more casual these days.”
“Thanks but no thanks,” Eb said as he tugged at his shirt collar. “I feel closer to my Maker at home in my boxers.”