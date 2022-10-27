For the first five years of my life I lived on a farm, sheltered from many aspects of “town life.” Then we moved to town and I began discovering fun previously unknown to me.
One evening when I was about six, we were driving home from my grandparents’ house when we passed through the town of Eldora.
It was early evening and dark, I recall, and through the car windows I saw scores of little people dressed up like witches, ghosts, clowns and other characters walking on the sidewalks of Eldora. This was something I had never seen before so I asked my parents what was going on.
Mom explained that the characters were children dressed up for Halloween. “What’s Halloween?” I inquired. My mother explained that children wear masks and costumes and go door-to-door, say “trick-or -treat” and they are given candy or other treats.
Had my sense of cynicism fully developed by that time I might have asked my parents what other wonderful things they had been hiding from me.
When we got home less than a half hour later, Mom walked my oldest brother, then about three, and me across the street to a neighbor’s home. She instructed us to say “trick-or-treat” when the neighbor lady answered the door. We did, the neighbor lady smiled and gave us each a piece of candy.
Wow! Whatever I had missed from life on the farm paled in significance when I realized people just handed out candy in town. Thus began my trick-or-treat calling which carried on when we moved to another town three miles down the road.
We moved again when I was 12 and when Halloween came our parents drove to the nearest town and visited with some old friends while we kids went trick-or-treating in the new town.
Early in our door-to-door begging for sweets an older woman looked at me and scowled as she said, “Aren’t you too old to go trick-or-treating?”
I was embarrassed but should not have been surprised. I have always been tall (and heavy) for my age and at this time I suspect I was at least 5’7” tall. I wasn’t wearing a mask; just a big kid looking for free candy.
This put an end to my trick-or-treating career but it also affected me when I was an adult. When handing out candy on Halloween I gladly give candy to any kid who comes to my door, regardless of how old or large they were.
One Halloween about 20 years ago a group of teenage boys came to the door later in the evening, each looking a little sheepish. We still had plenty of candy so I gave a handful to each of the guys. They looked surprised, said “thank you” enthusiastically and went on their way.
As a teenager myself, I enjoyed seeing the little goblins. One Halloween when I was about 16, I rigged up a microphone, amplifier and a speaker placed inside a jack-o’-lantern. I watched from a nearby window and engaged the children in conversation. Most of the kids thought a talking jack-o’-lantern was cool but it scared one little guy to tears so I quit.
Then I went out and joined some friends in mischief.
Our own children thoroughly enjoyed Halloween. In Sioux City a neighbor and I escorted my two kids and his four up and down both sides of our street and up and down a parallel street. By the time we were done each child had nearly a grocery bag full of candy.
My wife governed the kids’ consumption of their sugary-loot to prevent stomach aches and tooth decay. I did my part by helping them consume the candy, thus reducing the possible of their illness or cavities.
In the Des Moines metro many trick-or-treaters literally do a trick for their treats. In almost all cases the trick is a riddle or a joke. I will never forget the little guy who told a joke that he had obviously overheard from adults but did not understand. His parents would (or should) have been mortified.
Six years ago Julie and I moved into a retirement community. Residence is limited to persons 55 and older so we have no trick-or-treaters. Frankly, I miss the little ghosts and goblins but recognize the lack of left-over candy is good for my waistline.