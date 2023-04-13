I am not a follower of Eastern religions, but there is an element of Buddhism in which I believe. It’s a phenomenon called “karma.”

Contemporary poet Nishan Penwar describes karma this way: “Every act done, no matter how insignificant, will eventually return to the doer with equal impact. Good will be returned with good; evil with evil.”

Arvid Huisman can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com. ©2023 by Huisman

Communications.

Recommended for you