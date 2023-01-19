A question I am frequently asked is, “Did you play basketball in school?”
Because I’m 6-ft. 7-in. many folks assume I must have played basketball.
Oh, I had dreams of being a basketball player… but it never happened.
By the end of seventh grade I was 5’8” and it was during that year that I first tried out for an organized basketball team — the Kamrar Komets (junior high version).
My dream was short lived. My height was in my favor but to play basketball, I learned the hard way, you must also have some degree of coordination and at least a little hustle in your bustle. I had neither.
I was gravity-challenged and I was slow. I was heavy.
Observing the coach laughing at me while I practiced lay-ups was embarrassing. When we ran laps at the end of practice sessions, the coach announced that every time one of the other players passed me, I had to run another lap. The smalltown gym was tiny but it seemed immense after so many laps. I was completely disillusioned with basketball.
When my knees went bad (due to Osgood-Schlatter disease) that year, I considered it a blessing; a painful blessing but a blessing nonetheless.
For a game toward the end of the season, I was assigned to operate the scoreboard, but even there I messed up a few times and caught holy-heck from a loud mouth in the crowd. Disillusionment turned to embitterment.
Two years later I was a freshman in high school and stood 6-ft. 3-in.. The high school basketball coach took me aside one day and encouraged me to go out for the basketball team.
I tried to politely explain I wasn’t interested.
“But your height would be a real advantage,” he argued.
“I have bad knees,” I protested.
“You can have surgery on your knee.!”
I explained to the coach that I was the oldest of six kids and my family could not afford that.
“But all you’d have to do is stand under the basket and rebound,” the coach reasoned.
“Yeah, and the first time I missed a rebound you’d have me running laps,” I argued with the embarrassment of running long after everyone else was in the locker room seared into in my memory.
The coach gave up, but he and I never got along well after that. He was my social studies instructor that year and there was tension between us in the classroom.
That tension resulted in his deciding one day to apply the infamous “board of education” to my rear end after I had talked out of turn. He sent me to his office with instructions to bring him “the board” which “is on the right side of my desk.” I returned to the classroom empty-handed and told him (truthfully) that the board was not on the right side of his desk. He questioned my statement but told me to sit down and “watch yourself.” The board was on the left side of his desk.
The next year, as a sophomore, I was selected to serve on the school newspaper staff and the speech coached encouraged me to participate in competitive speech activities. An overgrown teenage boy didn’t have to be well coordinated or fleet of foot to write news stories or deliver a speech.
I took two entries to the state speech contest that year and won a “I” rating for each. In fact, our small team of seven brought home five “I” ratings from that contest. Helping win a state basketball championship could not have made me any happier or prouder.
Ironically, seven years after graduating from high school, I found myself working as the sports editor for our county seat daily newspaper. The newspaper needed a sports editor and I, who had seemingly turned my back on sports, needed a job.
It worked out well, and it did so because of the coaches who I leaned on to help me understand and write intelligently about their sports. None of those coaches stood on the sidelines and laughed at my lack of knowledge of their sport.
Those seventh-grade dreams of being a basketball player never materialized, but I had an opportunity to photograph and write about some excellent young players, teams and games.
So, nope, I did not play basketball in high school.