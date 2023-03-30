Alas, I have never been named GQ magazine’s best dressed man, but over the years, I have tried to dress appropriately. I am proud to say I owned only one leisure suit 50 years ago.

Since I retired, my standards have relaxed, but when I saw a video on a YouTube channel offering tips on how older men should dress, I watched. I don’t want to die a slob.

Arvid Huisman can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com. ©2023 by Huisman Communications.

Recommended for you