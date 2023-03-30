Alas, I have never been named GQ magazine’s best dressed man, but over the years, I have tried to dress appropriately. I am proud to say I owned only one leisure suit 50 years ago.
Since I retired, my standards have relaxed, but when I saw a video on a YouTube channel offering tips on how older men should dress, I watched. I don’t want to die a slob.
The first bit of advice for older men was “Get rid of those double-pleated slacks.” Just as quickly as I clicked on that video, I clicked it off.
Double-pleated slacks have been part of my sartorial tactics for years. It’s a long story, but I will attempt to be brief.
I am a large guy. When I was a kid, I had to wear “husky” jeans. Husky is a nice word for describing a boy whose rear-end is larger than the rear-ends of his friends.
By my junior high years, I had outgrown “husky” sizes and had to wear men’s sizes, but because of that ample derriere, the more popular “Levi” jeans were not an option. Instead, I wore what are now commonly called carpenter jeans – complete with a hammer hook and pliers pocket. Not cool for a 13-year-old.
Knee problems dictated a diet the summer after seventh grade and doggone if I didn’t slim down enough to wear Levis. You know, the jeans that have the size printed on a leather patch on the waistband so everyone knows how large you are.
By now I had grown taller, so while I could find jeans to fit, it was difficult to find shirts that were long enough to retain my dignity when I bent over.
When I finally got out of school and began earning a regular paycheck, I set out to improve my wardrobe. I found a source for extra tall shirts. Things began looking up.
Then, when I was 26, I took a sales job that required sport coats and ties. This became expensive.
Some of my co-workers were into the Dress for Success movement and this big old country boy joined in. To my good fortune, a family-owned men’s clothing store adopted me. Well, they didn’t actually adopt me, but they guided me in my quest to look sharp. After all, I’m old enough to remember the “Look Sharp…Feel Sharp…Be Sharp!” TV commercials of the 1950s.
Being large, I preferred conservative suits, but Sam and Lester, a father-son team who owned the store, showed me how to avoid a dowdy image with sharp ties. They helped me purchase slacks and sport coats that could be mixed and matched to stretch my wardrobe. Sam and Lester even helped me coordinate socks for a complete look.
My father never understood my work attire. When my parents visited for a weekend, they usually stayed through Monday morning. While eating breakfast on Mondays Dad always looked at me in my dress shirt and tie asked how I could wear that thing around my neck all day.
Life went on and when middle age hit my girth expanded. It was about this time I discovered double-pleated slacks. Oh, the precious freedom of room these things offered. I also discovered suspenders and the joy of not having a belt constricting my stomach.
It was then that I understood why my grandfather so enjoyed wearing bib overalls.
By the time I retired, I had begun enjoying the benefits of business casual clothing and it was an easy job sliding into having no dress code.
These days I am far less concerned with dressing for success. I just want to avoid looking like I slept under a bridge last night.
Life in retirement is much more comfortable. As closely as I can recall, I have worn a tie fewer than a half dozen times since I retired. One of those times was when Julie and I were married and another was for my mother’s funeral. I have also discovered the joy of elastic waistbands and elastic belts.
So, when I began watching that YouTube video about how older men should dress and the host of the program advised viewers to get rid of their double-pleated slacks, you can appreciate my hasty reaction.
Oh, one last thing: did you know they make adult shoes with Velcro tabs instead of shoe laces? If anyone tells me they look like children’s shoes, I’ll smack them with my cane.