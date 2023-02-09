A dozen or so years ago, one of my nieces and her family were our “almost” neighbors — they lived several blocks from my wife and me. Their family includes two daughters who were toddlers at the time. Cindy and I enjoyed serving as an extra set of grandparents and relished opportunities to babysit the girls.

Those girls are now teenagers and, having not seen either of them for a while, I was delighted when they showed up at a recent family function. After the meal I joined them at their table and quizzed them on their lives today. I learned that their favorite school subject is math and they are both involved in sports and music.

Arvid Huisman can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com. © 2023 by Huisman Communications.

