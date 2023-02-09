A dozen or so years ago, one of my nieces and her family were our “almost” neighbors — they lived several blocks from my wife and me. Their family includes two daughters who were toddlers at the time. Cindy and I enjoyed serving as an extra set of grandparents and relished opportunities to babysit the girls.
Those girls are now teenagers and, having not seen either of them for a while, I was delighted when they showed up at a recent family function. After the meal I joined them at their table and quizzed them on their lives today. I learned that their favorite school subject is math and they are both involved in sports and music.
“Do you remember the time you disciplined me by putting me in a time-out?” I asked. Charlotte was 3½ years old at the time and Meredith was 2½. Neither remembered the incident and I was happy to tell the story.
While Cindy and I babysat them one evening, Charlotte and Meredith were on our living room floor with their “doggie” and “kitty” color books. They had spread two packages of crayons on the floor between them and were happily coloring away when Charlotte invited me to help her color a puppy.
After clumsily lowering myself to the floor, I was given a yellow crayon and told to color the doggie’s feet. Apparently, I applied too much pressure and the crayon broke.
“Oh no,” Charlotte cried. “You broke my magic lellow (yellow) crayon.” Meredith quickly stood up to observe the catastrophe. “Oh no,” she parroted. “Bwoke cwayon!”
I apologized, peeled back the crayon’s paper wrapper and began coloring with what was left of the original crayon. “See, I can still use the crayon,” I said.
This was obviously not the action they wanted but they allowed me to continue to color the puppy’s foot.
Then, the crayon snapped again.
“Oh no,” Charlotte said, this time with even more irritation in her voice. “You broke my magic lellow crayon again.”
Meredith was quickly on her feet again. “Oh no, Awvid. You bwoke cwayon again!”
Charlotte, the more experienced of the two, determined that firm action was needed. “Awvid, you need a time-out,” she scolded.
“Time-out, Awvid,” Meredith admonished with real annoyance in her voice.
During my childhood years I was regularly disciplined in different ways, but time-outs were not one of them. (A time-out would have been preferable to some others.)
I was ordered — by toddlers, mind you — to sit in a rocking chair.
The girls watched me carefully. Meredith had contempt written all over her face when she shook her little finger at me and scolded, “Time-out.”
I probably could have purchased probation with some M&Ms, but I dutifully served my sentence.
Finally, the girls relaxed their surveillance. The evening proceeded peacefully and ultimately their parents picked them up. I was not invited, however, to help color the doggies and kitties again.
Later in the evening, after our recent visit, I remembered that when they and their parents left our home (in warmer months) Cindy and I would accompany them to the driveway, watch as the girls were placed into their car seats and wave goodbye as they drove away.
In the not-so-distant future, I thought, these young ladies will be driving cars themselves. Several short years later they may even have toddlers of their own.
I understand now why my parents’ aunts and uncles frequently commented on how quickly my siblings and I were growing up. When you’re a kid it seems to take forever to become an adult and, once you’ve been an adult for a few years, it seems that little ones reach adulthood in a flash. I saw it happen with my own children; now I’m seeing it in the next generation.
A wise person once said, “Sometimes the only way to get over the sadness of your kids growing up is to rest in the beauty of the people they are becoming.”
My grand-nieces are now intelligent, talented and pretty young ladies being nurtured by excellent parents, but I will never forget the time they put their old great-uncle in a time-out.