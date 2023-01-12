With a blizzard forecast to begin later in the day I arrived a few minutes early for an appointment with the chiropractor. Early-in, I hoped, early-out.
As I sat in the doctor’s waiting room another patient walked in. He appeared to be a few years my junior.
He took a seat across the room and nodded “hello.” He mentioned the impending blizzard and I, setting out to recall major blizzards when I lived in northwest Iowa, began, “I used to live in Sioux City...”
“Really?” the other patient interrupted. “I did, too.”
“I lived there from 1974 to 1988. How about you?
“Eighty-three to Ninety,” he replied.
“Well, we were sort of neighbors,” I said. “Where in Sioux City did you live?
“On Cheyenne,” he replied.
“Oh, Northside. I lived in Morningside.”
“My wife and I went to church in Morningside,” he offered. “Ever hear of Morningside Reformed Church?”
“Heard of it,” I replied, “my wife and I were members there, too.”
I did a quick mental inventory of people I remembered from the congregation but could not recall this guy.
“What’s your name?” I asked, somewhat embarrassed.
He told me his name, but still no memory. He added that he and his wife were friends of folks whom I do remember.
I explained that when my wife and I joined the church in 1975 there were about 75 families in the congregation and, by the time we moved away in 1988, the number had grown to nearly 500 families. It had become difficult to know everyone, especially with two services each Sunday.
Even though we didn’t recognize each other, it was fun to make the connection.
My wife teases that I know everyone in Iowa. That surely isn’t the case, but when you get old enough and have moved around a number of times, you do meet a lot of people. And I enjoy making human connections.
On a recent Sunday morning I greeted a new young couple in our church and discovered that while I didn’t know them, they had recently moved to Waukee from Sergeant Bluff, a suburb of Sioux City. When Cindy and I moved to the Sioux City community we lived in Sergeant Bluff for the first few years. Come to find out the young man had lived in the same neighborhood when he was younger.
At Rotary a few years ago, I was visiting with a relatively new member and discovered his wife was from Webster City where I began my career. I asked her maiden name and realized she was the younger sister of a friend and co-worker. My Rotary friend put me in touch with his brother-in-law and I am now enjoying e-mail conversations with my old friend from nearly six decades ago.
Julie and I often enjoy Sunday lunch at a fast-food restaurant near our home. On a recent Sunday a couple seated at an adjacent table initiated a conversation. They appeared to be about our age.
Over the course of the conversation, we discovered that he was a native of Creston where I lived for 12 years, and that his family had connections to a local restaurant and we had some common acquaintances. (That restaurant, by the way, featured a brain sandwich. I tried one once but couldn’t choke it down.)
Several weeks ago, I attended a funeral visitation for a cousin who had passed away. Shortly before we left, I struck up a conversation with the funeral director and discovered that he was a friend of a funeral director I knew in a past community. After catching up on this mutual friend, the funeral director pointed out a woman and said, “And that woman in the red coat just walking out the door is his sister.”
The woman and her husband and I had a wonderful conversation, getting further caught up on her brother’s whereabouts.
When I was a kid, my family moved frequently and, as a result, by seventh grade I had attended four different schools. Making new friends and then losing them when we moved was difficult. I suspect those experiences may be the reason for my penchant for making human connections these days.
Whatever the reason, making connections is a joy.