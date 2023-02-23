As a young advertising salesperson in Sioux City, one of my clients was a local nursing home and, on this day, I had an appointment with the administrator. Having arrived at the care center early for an 8 a.m. appointment, the receptionist asked me to have a seat in the solarium.

Not yet 30 at the time, I felt out of place sitting in a room full of nursing home residents whom I considered to be very old people. Most were reading that morning’s Sioux City Journal. I could hear the residents chatting but wasn’t sure what they were talking about.

