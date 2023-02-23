The first full month of the 2023 legislative session has been completed. It has been an honor to serve Iowa Senate District 42; I can’t wait to see what the rest of the session brings. Here is a snippet of what has been happening at the Iowa Capitol.
Our first week in Des Moines was packed with introductions, committee meetings, and opening remarks from legislative leaders, our Governor, Chief Justice, and Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. We also saw legislation from last session go into effect. As a Representative in the Iowa House, I was a part of the vote to approve a 3.9% flat tax for all Iowans. This legislation (HF 2317) reduced the corporate tax rate and provided farmers with a first-time pension exemption. HF 2317 moves Iowa from the eighth-highest income tax rate in the country to the fourth-lowest when it is fully implemented. This has been and continues to be a huge win for families, small business owners, farmers, and Iowa taxpayers.
Week two included Veterans Day on the Hill (Jan. 18th). Hearing from our state’s veterans first-hand is always an honor. We are forever grateful for their service. This session, I am on the Veterans Affairs committee. There were several bills referred to the committee in week two for consideration. One piece of legislation would allow any former crew member of any US Navy vessel named after the State of Iowa to be eligible for in-state tuition rates at Iowa’s regent universities and community colleges. I also proposed two bills in the Senate that were referred to the Veterans Affairs committee. SF 59 proposes authorizing the DOT to issue special registration plates bearing a distinguished service medal processed emblem. SF 106 relates to lifetime trout fishing licenses available to certain disabled veterans. This bill will strike out a provision allowing veterans to purchase a lifetime trout fishing license if the veteran qualifies for the disabled veterans’ homestead credit. You can read these bills in full at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/.
The first debate occurred during week three. HF 68, known as the Student’s First Act, was debated Monday the 23rd into the early hours of Tuesday. This legislation passed both the House and the Senate. I voted “no” on behalf of District 42, which reflected the will of 68% of people who contacted me, or I spoke to via phone or in person/forums. This legislation was later signed into law by Governor Reynolds.
State supplemental aid for Iowa Schools was the topic of week four. SF 192 was debated and passed in the Iowa Senate on Thursday, Feb. 2. SF 192 will provide $107 million in new funding for K-12 education. Education is the largest part of the state budget. The state funding alone amounts to $3.8 billion. We hope to see this signed into law soon to allow schools to start planning for the year to come.
This is all just the start of a busy and productive legislative session. I encourage my District 42 constituents to contact me using my legislative email with any comments, questions, or concerns. I look forward to another great month representing the people of Iowa Senate District 42.