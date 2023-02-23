lnl-02232023-opn-guest-column-mc-clintock
Sen. Charlie McClintock

The first full month of the 2023 legislative session has been completed. It has been an honor to serve Iowa Senate District 42; I can’t wait to see what the rest of the session brings. Here is a snippet of what has been happening at the Iowa Capitol.

Our first week in Des Moines was packed with introductions, committee meetings, and opening remarks from legislative leaders, our Governor, Chief Justice, and Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. We also saw legislation from last session go into effect. As a Representative in the Iowa House, I was a part of the vote to approve a 3.9% flat tax for all Iowans. This legislation (HF 2317) reduced the corporate tax rate and provided farmers with a first-time pension exemption. HF 2317 moves Iowa from the eighth-highest income tax rate in the country to the fourth-lowest when it is fully implemented. This has been and continues to be a huge win for families, small business owners, farmers, and Iowa taxpayers.

