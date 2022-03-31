Alburnett made the right choice with the hiring of Luke Ossman as its new boys’ track head coach. Ossman has been a staple with the Pirate Track and Cross-Country programs since 2016, when he took the role as an assistant cross-country coach.
“When the position opened up, it required me to do some thinking and Athletic Director Nick Wooldrik approached me about applying for the opening.” Luke Ossman said, “I knew if I took the position that I wanted coach Gustafson to become my assistant coach.”
With the go ahead to run the program how he wanted, with the staff he wanted was the key reason Ossman took the job.
“On paper, I may be listed as the head coach but in reality, this is a co-head coaching position with Coach Gustafson. I have the same philosophy with Coach Wright in Cross Country. Coach Henle has the majority of the say when it comes to the throwing events, since he spends the majority of the time with them. This was the big reason I liked taking the position.” said Ossman
“I make sure to have great assistants, (Coach Wright and Coach Gustafson) both in Track and Cross Country that can set up and run practices if I am not able to be there due to work.” said Ossman
Ossman has been at the helm of both the grades 7th through 12th boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams since 2018. He also has filled in with the junior high baseball team. Ossman started coaching track as a volunteer in 2018, becoming a paid assistant in 2019.
When Ossman is not coaching, he works for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, assigned as a Special Agent/K-9 Handler with the State Fire Marshal Division. With a very flexible job, not really having a set schedule allows Ossman to be very flexible during the seasons, and at home with his family.
Ossman’s career requires him to be very flexible and adapt very quickly, which is something he has always tried to explain to the kids/parents that his job is only to facilitate what is going on.
“Everyone needs to buy into our process and push themselves to be the best person they can be. This is more important once they get out of school and become adults, “failure is an option” and failing or stumbling sometimes is a part of life, and that is how you improve and not a negative thing.” said Ossman
Ossman describes his coaching style as an in-your-face type of coaching which comes from his career. He will call you out if he did not feel you did what you should have done, and does not care what your last name is, or grade his athletes are.
“I am using the best athlete for the event. I have sat my own kids when I didn’t feel they were competing how they should be.” Ossman said, “I look at everyone as my own kids, and treat everyone as equal. The kids over the years have realized when they are walking up to me, they know how the conversation is going to go before they get to me.”
“It is a 2-way conversation. I will give them the positives and the negatives, and expect them to do the same. The only way you get better is using this to overcome and succeed.” Ossman said.
“The difficult part is explaining to kids or parents why they are not competing. This is difficult when someone puts in the effort and is using all their abilities, explaining to them how we see the effort and keep working. Sports are not fair and you use this as a life experience because life is not easy.” said Ossman
He is also willing to use information he has learned from other coaches, and coaching classes he has attended. Ossman recently completed his USATF Level 1 Track Coaching certification.
Ossman said, “I expect the kids to work and perform to their best abilities, so as a coach I need to be at the top of my game, and work hard to be at mine. Our style is to have everyone onboard and trust the process. You may not like the event you are in, but there’s a reason we put you in that event. Get “out of your comfort zone”, if you are not uncomfortable, then you didn’t put the effort in.”
“I have always had a policy that the kids need to come talk to coach’s first, if they don’t feel that they have got anywhere, then I will meet with parents, but only with the athlete at the meeting. There are a lot of times the kids are not telling the parents the whole story and this will come out at this meeting.” Ossman said, “Being open with them is the best method, parents need to be parents and coaches need to coach. You will never agree 100% of the time, but explaining yourself is the best method.”
“There are only two names that I care about on a uniform “Alburnett” and “Pirates”, the only time “I” should come up in a sport is “I was part of the team”. said Ossman
Wrapping up the interview, Ossman feels the biggest compliment you can receive is seeing how fun and excited someone gets when they compete. “I don’t take losing very well, but if you put the effort in and compete to the best of your ability, that is a successful day.” When kids graduate, and they, or their parents come up to you to say how much they enjoyed being coached or having their child coached by you is all I need.”