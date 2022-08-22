Memorial benches have been a tradition with area Lions Clubs for years. Just spend a few hours at the Otter Creek Lions Club Park in Midway next to the fire station and you will see many memorial benches.
On May 10, the Otter Creek Lions Club from Toddville poured the most recent concrete base for a memorial bench honoring Lewis Scherbaum, a 50-year Lions member, who passed away in 2021. The bench was placed on the slab and bolted to it on May 17. Sharon Scherbaum, Lewis’s wife, was in attendance and said, “I sure do appreciate the time it took from their busy lives to get it completed.”
While the Lions members were at the park, they also replaced one of the wings on the toy airplane in the playground area. Kids at the park were on it in seconds — it is one of their favorites! In addition to the playground equipment, Lions Club members maintain the flowerbed, mow the grass, drag the ball diamonds and paint the dugouts. Two work nights a year at the park include trimming trees, repairing other playground equipment and trimming around the fences and trees.
Upcoming Otter Creek Lions Club events include fish frys, cheese sales, and brunches. If you are looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity, please visit www.lionsclubs.org and look for a club near you to attend a monthly meeting or help with a Lions Club project.