Memorial benches have been a tradition with area Lions Clubs for years. Just spend a few hours at the Otter Creek Lions Club Park in Midway next to the fire station and you will see many memorial benches.

On May 10, the Otter Creek Lions Club from Toddville poured the most recent concrete base for a memorial bench honoring Lewis Scherbaum, a 50-year Lions member, who passed away in 2021. The bench was placed on the slab and bolted to it on May 17. Sharon Scherbaum, Lewis’s wife, was in attendance and said, “I sure do appreciate the time it took from their busy lives to get it completed.”

