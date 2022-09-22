Tasha Rundall is an owner of the Parlor On Main, along with her husband, Adam. She has been working in the food industry since she was in high school. The family had the idea to open a parlor about a year ago.
A new ice cream parlor is now open in Central City. Parlor On Main, at 433 E. Main Street, serves a variety of ice cream and food and is owned by Tasha and Adam Rundall.
“We want to have our own business,” said Rundall. “This (parlor) came about with a conversation with my mom, and one thing led to another. We just decided to open up an ice cream shop.”
The idea started about a year ago. Rundall said she has been in the food industry since she was 16 and wanted to continue that career. The family did their homework and research before purchasing the building on Main Street.
In June, the family started working on the business. It also took time to decide the name and design a sign.
“We changed a bunch of stuff and revamped things. It took longer than planned,” said Rundall. “I wanted to make sure it was how I wanted it to be when it opened.”
The parlor will serve ice cream, including soft and hard, which comes from a Michigan company, and in all sorts of favors. The ice cream can be made into a cone, root beer floats, shakes, or their signature Wildcats Mixture and more.
Along with ice cream, Rundall also serves smash burgers, hot dogs, tenderloins, wraps, quesadillas, appetizers and many other sides. Everything is made to order and can be carried out or eaten there.
“I knew it needed to be more than just ice cream,” said Rundall.
Rundall also serves food restriction choices for customers, including dairy-free orange sorbet and gluten-free cones.
The Parlor opened Sept. 7, and Rundall said the community supported them from opening week. She said they went through 14 tubs of ice cream in five days while not including the soft serve.
“From open to close, it was non-stop last week and all weekend,” said Rundall. “We had lines through the door and a full house with all the seating.”
Rundall currently has a team of 10 employees and is bringing a couple more on board.
Rundall hopes to work together with another business in town and create a place for kids to go.
“I don’t want to compete with other small businesses in town. With our ice cream, most of our food does not compete with the other businesses. I want to work together,” said Rundall.
Customers have given the Parlor some feedback, and Rundall said they are listening and working on suggestions that can be changed.
“We are trying our hardest,” said Rundall. “We hope people come in and enjoy it.
Parlor on Main is open Monday and Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information about the Parlor, visit its Facebook page.