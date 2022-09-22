A new ice cream parlor is now open in Central City. Parlor On Main, at 433 E. Main Street, serves a variety of ice cream and food and is owned by Tasha and Adam Rundall.

“We want to have our own business,” said Rundall. “This (parlor) came about with a conversation with my mom, and one thing led to another. We just decided to open up an ice cream shop.”

