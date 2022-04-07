Pat Falcon, 90, of Independence, formerly of Central City, died at the ABCM Care Center of Independence on March 27, 2022. Private services will be held at a later date.
Patricia Joan Overcast, the youngest daughter of Elma (Juanita) Guandare Overcast and Thomas Lester Overcast, was born Oct. 7, 1931, in St. Louis, Mo. Her early years were spent in St. Louis with her family. After WWII, they moved to the Los Angeles area so her father could find better work as a sign painter. They landed in Pasadena, where her father bought a lot and built their house solely with his own hands, which still stands today. Pat and her sister, Leah, both attended and graduated from Pasadena high school.
After high school, Pat worked briefly as a nurse’s aide before meeting and marrying Donald Falcon of Central City. They met when Don was stationed at the Navy Base in San Diego in the early 1950s, during the Korean War. They were married in St. Louis on Aug. 23, 1953 and relocated to Chicago in 1954. In 1962, the couple moved to Central City to raise their family. In 1977, Pat and Don divorced and Pat subsequently moved back to California to be near her parents and sister. In California, she worked for many years as a data entry operator for the Monrovia Nursery, and later for Target stores. She moved back to Iowa to retire, and for the last 25 years, has resided in Independence where her daughter Julie lives.
Pat was a devout Christian and religion was a very important part of her life. In her early retirement years, she enjoyed attending multi-day religious conferences throughout the Midwest, often accompanied by her granddaughter Caitlyn. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren as they were growing up, and particularly enjoyed going along on family vacations. Train trips were one of her favorites. Pat was an avid knitter and many of her afghans adorn the homes of her family members. In her earlier years on the farm, she always planted huge gardens and could can and freeze vegetables like a pro.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sister Leah; son Terry and ex-husband Donald. She is survived by her children, Donna Falcon (Jim Myers) of Topanga, Calif., Julie Falcon (Tom Halverson) of Independence and Joel Falcon of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Judy Bailey of Northville, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Derek, Krista, Kyle, Logan, Caitlyn, Nick, Vanessa and Zachary and four great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.