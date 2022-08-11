Patrick “Pat” Joseph Rauch, 66, of Marion; our brother, uncle and friend, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion. Inurnment took place following the memorial service at Troy Mills Cemetery.
Born (weighing in over 10 pounds) on a hot July day in 1956, Pat was the fourth child (second son) born to Walter and Donna (Mathews) Rauch at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. Patrick was a happy, chubby baby who, during most of his adult years, commented about being the “middle child.”
A graduate of North Linn high school in 1974, he had a flair for preparing yummy food and trying new recipes. In 1976, he graduated from Kirkwood College with a Culinary Arts Degree. Pat began his adventure as a chef at many local restaurants, including Top of the Five Seasons, Vernon Inn, Tic Toc and others.
After a few years in the restaurant industry, he decided a career change was needed and began his 25+ years at Rockwell Collins, retiring in 2016. He was a member of IBEW 1634.
Pat had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening (including making salsa) and growing house plants. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He enjoyed Mexican food, a good margarita and playing Bingo.
He is survived by six siblings; Rozalia “Rose”, Ruth (Barry) Bensmiller-Reed, Paul (Maureen), Wesley, Michael (Lynnette) and Mark (Lynne); very special younger sister, Kelly Burnett; nephews, Jason (Lisa), Eric (Misty), Nathan (Rose), Ethan (Rachel) and Mclane; nieces, Pamela (Jeremy) Bensmiller, Shameka, Rachel, and Sara; special cousins, Bill Mausser and Sheri (Gary) Rushlo; many great nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles and additional cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Robert Bensmiller; nephew, Aaron Bensmiller; cousins, Jay Mathews, Glenice Stainbrook and Eileen (Zieser) Stoos, as well as many aunts, uncles, other family members, and the love his life, his dog Timber.
When asked how he’s doing, his normal answer would be, “Just Wonderful.” We are sure he is “Just Wonderful” now and is enjoying walking without a walker and eating all the chocolate ice cream he can. Pat had a dry sense of humor, which some people took great joy in, and some didn’t know how to handle.
The family would like to thank his close friends, Shirley, Kathy and Beth for taking turns in helping Pat with his meals while at Heritage. Thanks to all those friends (Judy, Shirley, Kathy, Beth), Cousin Bill and other family members who visited Pat during his last days. Our appreciation to Laura, Renee, and Joe from Hospice of Mercy; Kim, Jillian, and Amy from Heritage; Cindy and Megan who kept Pat on his toes while he was in independent and assisted living and during his brief stay at Heritage. The entire staff and residents at the Villages of Marion who treated him just like family.
We also sincerely thank Jennifer Clark, P.A., Dr. Nick Noiseux, M.D, and many other doctors at the University of Iowa Hospital for all their care and concern for Pat’s health over the years.
Donations can be made directly to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice of Mercy or the charity of donor’s choice.