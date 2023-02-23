90th Birthday Open House Feb 23, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donna Renfer MoyerJoin us in celebrating Donna Renfer Moyer Schwartz’s 90th birthday with an open house, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2-4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 915 27th St., Marion. No presents, please. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMustang Archery competes at PrairieCoggon teenager shares weather forecasts across the MidwestMidland girls basketball: Proving the doubters wrongWhite Tree bakery open at First Street Community CenterLocal kennel offers unique stay for petsAthletes of the WeekNorth Linn girls suffer first loss of seasonAnamosa boys wrestling: Record setting RaidersSpringville girls basketball - Class 1A regional first-round: Playoff journey begins with a routBonjour talks about upcoming bond vote Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.