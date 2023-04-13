Card Shower Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janet FranklinHappy 90th birthday to Janet Franklin. Janet celebrates 90 years loved on April 21. Let’s shower her with cards and well wishes at 531 Commercial St., Central City, IA 52214. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOPINION: Why county fairs matterAnamosa softball: Watters to play in All-Star game‘Shock of my life:’ Antique ad garners big interest, auction priceNew trio earns their crownsSt. Patrick names new principalAnamosa softball: Watters, VanMeter named to All-RVC first-teamAnamosa baseball - Class 2A District final: District baseball champions!Schoenherr takes pride in poultry preparationBenesh blast seals win for the LynxAnamosa baseball: Rough walk in the park Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.