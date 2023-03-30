Card Shower Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenny PopelarHappy 90th birthday to our Dad and Grandpa, Kenny Popelar, on April 2. Thank you for all the support and love you have given us.Please join in his celebration by sending cards and good wishes to 2440 330th St., Walker, IA 52352. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAlburnett names next district superintendentSoaring with the Eagles:Anamosa girls track and field: Finally getting to competeNational success coming quickly for former Alburnett native standoutTwo local athletes shine at 2023 NCAA National tournamentsMidland boys track and field: Near the top of the standingsCael Bridgewater earns All-Academic honorsSoaring with the Eagles:Anamosa boys track and field: RVC champions!Soaring with the Eagles: Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.