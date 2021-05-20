Having the ability to affect many lives in a positive way is a testament to character. Lynn Millard, long-time Central City resident and former teacher, has had an impact on not just the untold students he’s taught throughout his career, but the community as well.
Millard is a Korean War veteran and member of Wapsi Post 421 American Legion. He recently received the Unsung Hero award during a recent ceremony held at the Post. He received the award for his dedication and service to the Post and his unyielding support of the community.
Millard, who will turn 90 June 2nd, grew up on his family’s farm northwest of Central City.
“I went to the county school for eight years when I was younger and had the same teacher, Fleda Scott Waldemar,” he remembers. “It was unusual to have the same teacher for that long, as they moved around quite a bit.”
He attended Iowa State University from 1948 — 1952 graduating with a major in Ag Education and because his interests were so many, he also minored in Physical Science, Bio Science, Economics, Social Science and Military Science. Millard was in ROTC while at ISU, and says “I signed up for the advanced program in Military Science.”
As soon as he graduated, Millard recalls, “I was commissioned on June 10, 1952, just after my 21st birthday,” he says. “I was married at the time, and we went to Ft. Sill in Oklahoma for basic training and a 15-week school. He then went to Korea as part of the Army Artillery, 40th Division.
Teaching: A calling
for MillardAll along the way, Millard says his calling was for teaching, and he credits his mother, Isabelle, as being a big influence on his decision.
“My mom taught at a county school in Cedar County for two years, and she also taught in Clarence for five years,” he said. “Once in a while they would have a program in our local farming community. And mom would have me recite a poem from memory in front of the group. We used to call it ‘speaking a piece,’” he said, laughing. “I was about four years old at the time.”
He also related a time when, while an FFA student in Central City, he and another classmate got a chance to go the 1947 National Convention held in Kansas City.
“Me and Francis Shakespeare were offered a Milwaukee Railroad Transportation Scholarship, and the chance to go to Kansas City for the convention,” he said. “We caught a bus in Central City to Marion and from there we took a train to Illinois and then to Kansas City. It was two 16-year-old boys totally on our own.”
He says the trip back home was a bit more adventurous. “We got on the train back to Illinois and had a layover until later that afternoon.” He says he and Shakespeare, hitched a ride with a trucker back to Marion.
“We threw our stuff on the back of truck bed loaded with batteries,” he said laughing. “But he brought us back to Hwy 13 and 151. And from there we hitched another ride to County Home Road and then to Central City.”
Millard says his time as an FFA student and the trip to the FFA National Convention made an impact on his decision to become a teacher. “I just loved FFA. It really clicked for me. It really got me into wanting to be a Voc Ag teacher,” he said.
Millard began teaching in Central City in 1954 as the Vocational Agriculture instructor. “I was there for five years, and Dick Timms, (another Post 421 member and veteran) was one of my freshman students in the first Vocational Agriculture programs I taught. It was part of the FFA program. There were eight guys in my second class and two of those became full-time farmers,” he said proudly.
Millard went on to say that in 1959, he left teaching for a stint and began farming full-time eventually becoming a sales rep for Walnut Grove livestock feed. In December of 1961, he received a call from a friend about another teaching opportunity in Manchester. And he jumped at the chance.
“A friend of mine who was teaching the Voc Ag program in Manchester called me, and asked if I wanted to take over for him,” he said. “I thought it was a great opportunity. They have a great program in Manchester.”
As life often does, it through another curve in Millard’s plans.
“A regional manager from Pride Seed Company wandered into my classroom and offered me a zone manager position, which we checked out and ultimately accepted. So, instead of having students, I had 80 farmers to motivate in 20 counties in South East Iowa,” Millard said, laughing. “That took me away from formal teaching for four years.”
Millard says once he left the seed company, he made the decision to go back to school and earn his master’s degree. “I went to graduate school at Iowa in the summer and earned an advanced degree in Counseling and Guidance while teaching science,” he said.
Millard related a time when right before his science teaching career at Central City, he was returning home from church with his family.
“It was the Spring of 1966, and we were driving home from church,” he said. “My oldest daughter had been confirmed that day, and the sermon was about doing what is right for you,” he remembered. As he and his wife, Thelma, talked about the sermon, Millard says he came to conclusion that “maybe promoting seed corn wasn’t the best choice for us.
“That afternoon I decided to look in the paper at the available high school teaching jobs and there was a position for a chemistry and physics teacher in Central City. I called them the very next day and went to talk with the superintendent about the job,” he said. Millard went on to teach at Central City schools for a total of 33 years.
Millard says he has been blessed throughout his life. He was married to his wife, Thelma, for 52 years until she passed away in 2003. “She always wanted to be a nurse, and she finally got the chance when at 47, she graduated from St. Luke’s LPN program. She spent 10 years at Winslow House Care Center in Marion. She really enjoyed having the opportunity to be a nurse,” he said. “Together, we were again blessed to raise four, individually accomplished children – Lynnda, Sharon, Brian, and Craig.”
“The good Lord has been looking after me and wanted me to be a teacher,” he said.