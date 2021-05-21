Two long-time American Legion Ray Post 376 of Walker members were recently recognized with the Continuous Service award. Past Dept. Commander, Mike Etzel, Marion, was on hand to present the awards to Grant McKee and Clarence Reierson. McKee’s wife, Marcella, accepted the award for her husband, who was recognized for 75 years of continuous service. Clarence Reierson, also was recognized for 60 years of continued service. His son, Greg Reierson, current Post commander, accepted the award for his father, who passed away in January 2021.
