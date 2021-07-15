The greenhouse at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids is now pretty empty after being filled with cuttings and seedlings all winter that were regularly irrigated, rotated, and warmed under growing lights.
Now those very items have been planted all about the grounds at the country club in special small gardens, at tee boxes, as golf cart path borders, in pollinator areas, around the various buildings of Elmcrest, in hanging baskets and containers on patios and near entrances, and in the gorgeous garden areas that follow the long entryway sidewalks and steps leading to the main entrance of the Elmcrest clubhouse.
It was here that the members of Petal Pushers Garden Club spent the beginning of their morning recently for a regular monthly meeting before heading on inside. And the guide for this informative walking tour was Elmcrest’s official full-time horticulturist, Lisa Lynott.
It was a good day for the presentation outside, as the humidity was not peaking and no rain was in the forecast. Lisa is one of Elmcrest’s most unique and valued employees, as it is unusual to have someone like Lisa with such a vast background in landscape plantings and as educated in the fields of growing things, working at a country club.
With degrees in horticulture and botany from Iowa State University, an internship and work experience at the famed Chicago Botanical Gardens, further study and work at Longwood Gardens in Chester County of Pennsylvania, and then employment at various gardens including the public historical Chanticleer botanical center gardens in Wayne, Pennsylvania until 2008, Lisa came to Elmcrest with bountiful knowledge and skills. Add to that, excellent taste, enthusiasm, creativity, and a willingness to try the “untried,” and you have someone who is going to always have the garden visitors’ points of view and nature enjoyment foremost in mind and purpose.
The Petal Pushers all congregated under the arcade of Elmcrest’s main clubhouse entrance where Lisa handed out special maps of the walkway gardens. She also had created a key system so that members could look at the map and see from the key just what each plant was named.
The group slowly progressed along the walk with Lisa pointing out and talking about each plant. She invited the members to step into the mulched gardens to smell any fragrances, to look closer, and actually touch the plants. She picked some leaves to give to members so that they could feel veins, see vein patterns, contrast leaf colors, and see the milk when a leaf was torn. One example of where this “milk” test played an important role was to distinguish an actual desired plant from a weed that often is mistaken and invades the garden. Indeed, the leaf at Elmcrest was milky when broken, so members knew that the proper item was in the garden.
Lisa talked about why she chose the various perennials, shrubs, and even conifers to place in the entryway gardens. She used important principles to ensure a variety of textures, colors, sizes, and bloom times so that the pleasure of the garden would last as long as possible and its inhabitants would be compatible with each other. Also emphasized was the plantings’ assistance in attracting pollinators. She also told how she is constantly caring for the garden, along with every other garden area of the many acres at Elmcrest.
Sometimes she will take an entire day just to “deadhead” a certain area or a certain flower species found throughout the Elmcrest landscape. There is perpetual watering either by irrigation or by traveling tanks, and always items that need some pruning or maybe even transplanting. And because she doesn’t want to slight annuals, she finds ways to cleverly and beautifully incorporate them into the total picture, both in-ground and in pots and urns and baskets. Lisa talked about the need to sometimes raise garden portions that may have become bogged down by too much moisture, causing sinkage and puddling. She discussed proper types and uses of mulching, and also told of some ways to harmonize plantings within a specific area. For instance, she is fond of the “monochromatic” scheme where she will sometimes use the same color, but different textures of plants and differing species with varying shapes and sizes. By using the same color but different aspects of it, it can cause the viewers’ eyes to flow through the whole planting area so that every plant is seen and appreciated. And she talked about how things vastly changed following the derecho of last August.
New things that were never seen before suddenly were appearing, and of course a number of things were lost, including quite a large count of trees of all sizes, as well as shrubs and Elmcrest orchard trees. Lisa oversees the Elmcrest produce gardens that provide their kitchens with homegrown vegetables and herbs. Due to storm damage, this is now on a large comeback mission. As the group walked along on their guided tour, they asked a number of questions which Lisa pleasantly and thoroughly answered. Within the walking tour, the groups got to see quite a number of plant species, including several varieties of hydrangea such as “Vanilla Strawberry,” “Gold Lace” and “Star Power” junipers. “Magic Carpet” spirea, “Prairie Dusk” penstemon, “Northwind” panicum, “Hamlen” penisetum, “Gladiator” allium, Mugo, “Matrina” sedum, “Waterberry Blue” veronica, decorative grasses, “Walker’s Low” nepeta, campanula, and numerous other live plant types. There is even a carefully guarded castor bean plant. Whereas Lisa spends most of her time outside on the grounds during the growing season, she still watches over the greenhouse where she continues to experiment with new plants, works at doing the summer “deep cleaning,” and keeps abreast on new hybrids and offerings coming from large nursery companies around the United States.
This special garden walk was truly a delightful learning experience, followed by a brief business meeting, sharing time, a look ahead at upcoming meetings and their themes, and delicious lunch together from the Elmcrest kitchens.