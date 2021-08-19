Members of the Petal Pushers Garden Club were fortunate that the sun stayed under the wildfire smoke haze for the recent tour of each other’s gardens and yards. It was one of the hottest days of the summer with extremely high dew points, but they were saved by having the sun covered.
The group did their first such tour several years ago and it was such a hit, that they decided to do it again. All went like clockwork as they visited each yard and garden as a group to see what the member hostesses have been doing this year with their landscaping, containers, ground plantings, bird stations, lawn ornaments, and everything else in the gardening realm.
Each hostess explained their plants and designs, mentioned any problems they encountered, pointed out special flowers and planters, and invited any suggestions from the observing club members.
Considerable time was spent viewing derecho destruction and what each gardener was doing to try and replace and mend the damages they encountered in their yards and gardens a year ago. Clever things, such as umbrellas and gossamer cloth wrappings, are now being used to protect once-shaded plants from a sudden change to hot glaring sun.
Half an hour was spent at each site, with members using their cars to travel on to the next location on the member list. Beginning near Robins, Iowa, they then ventured to the yards and gardens of other members located in the Kenwood area of Cedar Rapids. It was delightful to see all of the many flowers, trees, vegetables, and shrubs, as well as what each member had done to highlight certain yard, porch, and patio areas.
During the course of the tour, members were able to see at least 250 different species of plants growing right in their own gardens! At the end of the tour, the members then went on to Elmcrest Country Club where they briefly reviewed their tour, heard plans for the next meeting, enjoyed social time, and enjoyed delicious lunch together.
A special virtual tour is being made so that the Petal Pushers members who live out of state can enjoy seeing members’ gardens on the actual tour. They also contributed some photos for the virtual project so that local members can see their distant gardens. Once again, this exciting activity served as proof that oftentimes, the nicest and prettiest things can be found right in your own backyard.