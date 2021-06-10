Peyton Kriegel of Center Point was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Kriegel is majoring in Biology. Kriegel was among more than 600 students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
