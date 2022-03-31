In the United States, at least 1 in 7 children experience child abuse/neglect. According to the CDC, 1,840 children died as a result of abuse and neglect in 2019. National Child Abuse Prevention Month aims to draw attention to this issue and prevent further abuse.
The Linn County Community Partnerships for Protecting Children (CPPC) provides community training and resources for families in need, including financial support to avoid eviction or cancellation of utilities. During Child Abuse Prevention Month, CPPC is “planting” pinwheel gardens around Linn County as a symbol of a safe and happy childhood. Central City residents may have already seen these pinwheels in front of businesses like Central City Pharmacy and Heartland Bank and Trust. On April 1, CPPC will begin planting at 8 a.m. at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office — volunteers are welcome!
Other ways community members can help bring the issue of child neglect to light include wearing blue on April 1 and supporting Shawnniecakes in NewBo Market while they’re selling cookies and cupcakes with blue frosting.
In Iowa, there were 30,151 child abuse or neglect assessments conducted in 2020. Of these assessments, 23,701 were specific to child abuse; 6,398 resulted in “founded” abuse involving 8,592 children. Nearly half of the victims were age 5 or younger, with the remaining age split evenly between 6-10 years and older than 11. The most common form of abuse was neglect, which the CDC defines as, “the failure to meet a child’s basic physical and emotional needs. These needs include housing, food, clothing, education, and access to medical care.”
Cases of child abuse in the U.S. in 2020 was primarily — and overwhelmingly — in the form of neglect. According to Statista, there were 470,297 cases of neglect across the country out of the total estimated 720,000 overall cases.
The CDC’s recommended ways to help prevent child abuse and neglect are:
• Strengthen economic supports to families,
• Change social norms to support parents and positive parenting,
• Provide quality care and education early in life,
• Enhance parenting skills to promote healthy child development,
• Intervene to lessen harms and prevent future risk.