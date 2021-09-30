ALBURNETT
Sept. 21 vs. Central City
The Pirates started off the week with a tough three set loss to Central City (9-25, 14-25, 17-25). Throughout the match the Pirates kept improving their play set by set, but a strong one two punch from Central City’s Belle Whitson and Sara Reid was too much for the Pirates to overcome.
Sept. 23 vs East Buchanan
Alburnett hosted the East Buc, a match on paper the Bucs had the advantage in every category. The problem was, the Pirates came to play on this night and it showed in their team overall game and big five set win 3-2 (17-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-16, 15-13).
The team communication and chemistry were evident on this night with the Pirates coming out strong in each of the five sets taking early leads. East Buc being the team they came back in each set to keep it a back and forth match all night. The Pirates behind some splendid play from their four seniors and front line were too much for the Bucs on this night.
This is how I knew this team could play, said head coach Suzanne Smith. “They played great tonight as a team and communicated much better with each other during the game and it showed in their play with a win.”
Hailey Carolan and Ally Olmstead were a force at the net all night long. Sophia Williams did a great job setting her teammates up tonight especially Carolan who had 14 kills and Rachel Bemer with eight.
Defensively, the one-two-punch of Carolan and Olmstead created nine blocks and the Pirates did a nice job communicating on defense.
CENTER POINT URBANA
Sept. 21 vs Clear Creek-Amana
The Pointers fell in three sets to a Clippers team that knocked off the number one ranked team in the state this week in Dike-New Hartford (13-25, 15-25, 16-25).
CCA got out to a quick lead 11-5 before coach Halac called a timeout to regroup. The Pointers were able to come back in the set but CCA got the last four points to take the first set 25-13. Set two set was back and forth to start with CCA holding on to a slim 15-11 lead before CCA pulled away taking the set 25-15. In the third set CPU struggled to keep the ball up, falling down early 10-2. The Pointers were able to come back and make it a match but fell in the end 25-16.
CPU Freshman Logan Keller led the team with 20 digs and 10 assists, freshman libero Gracie Howe led the team with 18 digs and senior Lauren Antes contributed four kills. Junior Ryanne Hansen had three aces in the loss.
Sept. 25 at Solon Tournament
CPU started off the morning playing the host Spartans falling in two sets. Solon was able to get out to a quick lead. A timeout from coach Havac seemed to calm some nerves as the Pointers came back cutting into Solon's lead, but their two bigs at the net were too much. Set two the girls played much better as a team staying even with the Spartans for the entire set losing 16-21.
In their second match of the day, they faced off against Fort Madison. On paper both of these teams had similar records with both teams feeling they could win which made for a great back and forth match.
In the first set CPU with better play at the net was able to take an early lead and never let FM get anything going on their end taking the set 21-15. In set two the Pointers again held the early lead 6-5 with the offense playing very well together as a team, but Fort Madison made fewer mistakes to take a 12-10 lead before Havac called a timeout to readjust. Little mistakes here and there and much better play from Fort Madison gave them the set two win 21-15.
Set three was another back and forth set but the Bloodhounds held onto their momentum from set two to take an early 7-4 lead and built that up to a 13-7 lead. Following a CPU timeout, the Pointers came out on fire scoring the next six points to tie the score at 13-13. Calling a timeout, Fort Madison had hoped to calm the storm but continued strong serving and play from the Pointers earned them the final two points and set three win 15-13 and 2-1 match win.
CENTRAL CITY
Sept. 21 at Alburnett
Once again, the Wildcats were led offensively by Sara Reid with 19 kills on 30 swings, so a very efficient night for her. Bailee Weber had a great night of serving going 18 of 19 with seven of the team's 13 aces. Belle Whitson had another nice performance setting her teammates up with 31 assists. Whitson continues to shine in her new role as the team's setter.
Defensively Bella Damm had another nice night of coverage with 12 of the teams 36 digs. The Wildcats also had their highest total number of blocks in any match this season with six.
Head Coach Danielle Clark commented, “The team played pretty well overall. Still have some mental errors that we're trying to overcome, but the team won 3-0 as they should. We missed more serves than we should have, which made the scores a little closer than they needed to be.”
Sept. 23 vs Starmont
The team stepped up and played their best match of the year at a time when they needed to, and were able to take a set from Starmont for only the second time in the regular season in the last 10 years. (10-25, 25-21, 23-25, 17-25)
“First set was terrible on our part, and we responded with a great second set leading by around five points the entire time. The third set was right there for us to take at 23-23, but we had a couple bounces go Starmont's way that led to us dropping that set. In the fourth, we hung with them up until about 13-13, then we ran out of gas and couldn't get the defensive stops we needed.” commented Clark
Bailee Weber set a new record for Central City for single match digs with 39. Bella Damm also beat the previous record with 29 digs in the match. Five other players had 10+ digs on the night, the Wildcats stepped up defensively to keep them in the match.
Offensively, Sara Reid once again led the charge for the Wildcats with 20 kills with two other players having 10 kills. Ali Fritcher stepped in to serve for the first time in a while, and finished five for five with two aces. Belle Whitson had her highest assist total on the season with 37 in the match.
“All credit to Starmont, who did not make many mistakes and made us work for every point we earned. They also made us take a season high 237 swing attempts with their hustle and effort on defense, which is what caused us to wear down in the fourth set. They are an extremely scrappy team that is hard to get kills down on.” said Clark
NORTH LINN
Sept. 21 at Edgewood-Colesburg
North Linn continues to shine due in a big part to the girls believing in each other and on this night, it was a phenomenal defensive effort that helped the Lynx beat them in five sets (25-22, 13-25, 25-28, 25-19, 19-17). The biggest comeback came in set five when they held Ed-Co from getting match point four times. The last two years they have lost in five sets to Ed-Co.
Offensively, the Lynx were led by senior Jill Smith who continues to have an outstanding season with 32 of the teams 39 assists. Chloe VanEtten and Caitlyn Benesh both led the team in kills with 12 each.
The defense which was on point tonight had 116 digs as a team. Leading the Lynx was Evelyn Robinson with 29. Sophomore Macy Boge led the team in blocks with three.
Head coach Jennifer McNeill commented, " I was so proud of everyone on the team and their effort and determination. This was an exciting match from start to finish and the girls gave it their all and believed in each other. Our defense was phenomenal and the reason we won this match. We lost set three but that was when the momentum really shifted our way because the girls held off Ed-Co for seven set points and almost came back and won.”
Sept. 23 vs Maquoketa Valley
North Linn controlled this match with their serve and serve receive, easily defeating the Wildcats in three straight sets (25-10, 25-15, 25-9).
The girls came ready to play and multiple girls on the team were able to see some playing time. With this win the Lynx have tied the school record at 17 wins on the season.
After this match they also found out that they cracked the 1A rankings at #11 in the power rankings. A very proud coach McNeill commented, “In my time at North Linn, this is the first time the volleyball program has ever been ranked."