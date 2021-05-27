Brent Winterhof retired from Center Point-Urbana at the end of the 2018-19 school year but he has remained active with the school. Winterhof remains as an announcer on Stormcast broadcasts but his passion project has been the creation of Center Point-Urbana historical website.
“We are in the age of electronics. Why have a board (of records) displayed when you can have a website,” Winterhof explained. “It is important to preserve history. If you can’t make it to the Center Point Historical Society, you might not see this information.”
Over the past few years, Winterhof, along with Anne Wooldrige, primary school principal, and Scott Kriegel, activities director, have been working on creating this website. They have been converting physical media to electronic. This means they have been reading through yearbooks and paper record books, in addition to display cases, to gather information about the history of the school district’s academic and extracurricular events. This website is a central location for the history of the district. Winterhof said, “Our goal is to maintain the current history so we don’t miss out on anything, and still look for information we are missing or we can add to the site.”
During the 2018-19 school year, a website was purchased and created, along with a touch screen display in the high school commons. Anyone can access the website online and visitors during concerts, games, and events can use the touchscreen. The CPU Athletic booster club and the Jim and Sally Wooldridge Memorial fund provided startup funds. In the future the school district will provide for the upkeep of the website.
In the process for gathering information and converting it to an electronic format there has been a lot of leg work. Winterhof said that 90 yearbooks were scanned by the company converting pictures into a digital format. Sometimes the names would go along with and sometimes names would be added manually. Also, records from display boards and kept on paper were entered manually so they could be uploaded to the website. The work has been tedious. “We have been filling in where things were missed or didn’t have enough,” Winterhof explained.
Winterhof spends time getting in touch with current coaches following their seasons to update records and post up-to-date team pictures. The website can also host video. Some recordings from as far back as the 70’s have been posted in a digital format. Current recordings from recent seasons are also being included. “We have had a lot of success the past few years. 10 years from now when these students have get-togethers or kids of their own, they can watch on here.”
Winterhof explained some of the unique historical facts included on the website. “For instance football: we didn’t have [it] until the mid-1960’s after going without for almost 40 years. And we have had only four different coaches in that time. When we talked about having the history of Center Point-Urbana football it is really all there. Every all-state player, all conference player, records for every year, everything.”
“We have found a lot of neat things. I would hope that people would just take some time and look through the site.”
We also want to offer a big thank you to the families of Jim Ashlock (Center Point Class of 1953) and Barb Ramsey Ashlock (Urbana Class of 1954) for sharing their high school memories with us so that they can be added to the school’s historical website. Check out the early 50’s and you can find the pictures and articles they shared!
You can visit the website https://cpunation.touchpros.com/ If you have any information you would like to share to be added to the website, please contact Mr. Winterhof at touchpros@cpuschools.org.