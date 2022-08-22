North Linn FFA
Winthrop Locker employees including owner Nicholas Wilgenbusch presented HACAP representative Mallory Stewart with the 234 pounds of ground pork rendered from the North Linn FFA pigs. Landon Helmrich, also pictured, helped raise and show one of the processed pigs. With food shortages regionally and nationwide, HACAP said it has become harder to obtain high quality sources of protein in the form of meat.

There have been some great teams throughout history. Americans have been blessed with the comedy of Laurel and Hardy, the tandem of Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon, and the cast of Friends. Now, people can talk about the strong relationship built between the National FFA Organization’s “Living to Serve” Grant, Farm Credit Services, and the North Linn FFA Chapter.

Over the course of the past 4-5 years, the National FFA’s “Living to Serve” Grant has helped the North Linn FFA Chapter fully utilize their agricultural facility on school grounds to help provide food for economically disadvantaged people in Linn County, while Farm Credit Services has helped fill gaps that exist within the facility which improve efficacy and efficiency.

