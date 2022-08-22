Winthrop Locker employees including owner Nicholas Wilgenbusch presented HACAP representative Mallory Stewart with the 234 pounds of ground pork rendered from the North Linn FFA pigs. Landon Helmrich, also pictured, helped raise and show one of the processed pigs. With food shortages regionally and nationwide, HACAP said it has become harder to obtain high quality sources of protein in the form of meat.
There have been some great teams throughout history. Americans have been blessed with the comedy of Laurel and Hardy, the tandem of Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon, and the cast of Friends. Now, people can talk about the strong relationship built between the National FFA Organization’s “Living to Serve” Grant, Farm Credit Services, and the North Linn FFA Chapter.
Over the course of the past 4-5 years, the National FFA’s “Living to Serve” Grant has helped the North Linn FFA Chapter fully utilize their agricultural facility on school grounds to help provide food for economically disadvantaged people in Linn County, while Farm Credit Services has helped fill gaps that exist within the facility which improve efficacy and efficiency.
This past year, the North Linn FFA Chapter set out to provide HACAP in Hiawatha with 1,200 eggs and produce 360 pounds of ground pork and produce. The chapter also wanted to create a school garden to help provide food, hatch out chicks and have students help with candling them while still in the shell, and helping provide opportunities for special needs students to learn about swine production.
Thanks to a $3,000 “Living to Serve” grant that the chapter received in the fall from the National FFA Organization, the chapter was able to meet its goals by providing 1,314 eggs to HACAP, providing 506 pounds of ground pork and produce to HACAP, and planting two community gardens. The chapter was also able to hatch out chicks, have children help determine if the chicks were gravid two times, and provide learning opportunities with the piglets for special needs students.
In addition, the students were able to show the pigs at the county fair with one receiving third place in their class while the other one received 5th place in their class. Upon completing the showing of the pigs and with the generosity of the Linn County Fair Board, the pigs were auctioned on Monday, Aug. 8 with people already made aware the pigs and their resulting meat was being donated to HACAP. Thanks to the generosity of Phil and Judy Brecht and Theisens, the pigs were able to be auctioned with half of the processing fee paid by Farm Credit Services. Furthermore, donations were accepted following the sale of the two pigs, raising $1,950 for HACAP to provide meat for the purchase of 355 pounds of additional ground pork on top of the 234 pounds of pork produced by the chapter’s two registered Hampshire pigs.
Donating towards HACAP was Aaron and Danielle Balderston, Linn Coop Oil, Growthland, Eastern Iowa Welding, Silver Creek Acres, Farmers State Bank, Kirk Sauer, Chad Betenbender, Joe Peiffer at Ag and Business Legal Strategies, Shefelbine Family/Lope and Lures Embroidery, Theisens, Lois Martin, and Abby and Tim Keegan. The chapter is very appreciative towards these businesses and individuals for their assistance.
The chapter would also like to thank Farm Credit Services in helping the chapter achieve this community service initiative as well by helping purchase the Hampshire sow which farrowed the pigs, helping pay half of the processing fees associated with butchering the pigs and buying a round bale feeder for the agricultural building. In the past, Farm Credit Services has supported the chapter by helping them purchase a 2,000 pound scale to weigh pigs and cattle, a livestock chute, an 84-egg incubator and a sweep system for safely handling livestock.
The chapter realizes they cannot be as successful as they’ve been with their community service initiatives without the support from the National FFA Organization, Farm Credit Services, FJ Krob and all the people who provided money to HACAP or supported the chapter. The chapter is happy to report that they have already received notice that they will be a $3,000 recipient of the “Living to Serve” grant for the 2022-23 school year. This year’s goal will be to provide 1,200 eggs and 420 pounds of meat to HACAP via the processing of pigs, as well as a donation to HACAP after the completion of the auction. During a fall football game, the chapter intends on opening up the agricultural building to see the chapter’s progress thus far.
Please consider donating a pig, sheep, or calf to HACAP to help feed the economically disadvantaged within the community. The North Linn FFA Chapter just learned that HACAP will help pay the processing fees for animals donated.