The term “quiet-quitting” has been making its way across social media and through offices across the country. Some have criticized the movement saying it breeds office laziness; others have praised the idea as a way for employees to understand their worth.

What is ‘quiet-quitting?’Despite its name, “quiet-quitting” doesn’t actually involve quitting. Those participating in the trend are performing the base requirements in their job descriptions. The concept of going “above and beyond” doesn’t apply. This doesn’t mean coworkers aren’t helping each other out; it just means after-hours phone calls go unanswered and emails wait until after clocking in.

