The term “quiet-quitting” has been making its way across social media and through offices across the country. Some have criticized the movement saying it breeds office laziness; others have praised the idea as a way for employees to understand their worth.
What is ‘quiet-quitting?’Despite its name, “quiet-quitting” doesn’t actually involve quitting. Those participating in the trend are performing the base requirements in their job descriptions. The concept of going “above and beyond” doesn’t apply. This doesn’t mean coworkers aren’t helping each other out; it just means after-hours phone calls go unanswered and emails wait until after clocking in.
How it startedThere are many factors that spurred the “quiet-quitting” movement. With the pandemic allowing millions of people to work from home, additional responsibilities were added to workloads without increased compensation for the new work. Employees have felt underpaid and unappreciated for their work despite adapting to the pandemic-era workplace.
Advocating for mental health has also played a part. Therapy is no longer a taboo concept. According to Statista, 41.4 million American adults sought mental healthcare in 2020. Taking on additional work without proper pay increases can lead to burnout, which takes a toll on one’s mental health and can negatively affect both work and home life.
The push for an increase in minimum wage may also have an impact. Minimum wage has not increased since 2009 — the longest minimum wage stagnation since its inception in 1938 — despite major inflation fluctuations. Many have advocated for an increase to $15, stating the initial purpose behind minimum wage — “to create a minimum standard of living,” according to Cornell Law School — as a reason for the proposed increase.
National unionization — kind ofBusinesses like Starbucks and Amazon have seen employees banding together and creating unions to advocate for appropriate wages, time off, and benefits. To an extent, the concept of “quiet-quitting” can be seen as an unofficial national unionization. Employees are still completing their work as required, they’re just not doing the extra work without being paid for increases in workload. If employers want more work to be done, they’ll have to literally pay for it.
Unions have advocated for many changes in the United States. The 40-hour workweek limit, paid time off, and overtime pay are thanks to unions.
The effects
of ‘quiet-quitting’Since workers have been setting up shop at home, productivity has been reported to have increased by 13% or more, depending on the company. Some believe this is due to less micro-managing from supervisors due to lack of office time, so it doesn’t seem like “quiet-quitting” is causing any kind of detriment. Employees are happier and healthier, which makes their time at work more valuable.
The new generation entering the workforce is changing the rules, seemingly for the better. When employees benefit, employers still reap the rewards.