“Rande” Wilma Lorene Baty, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021, at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Service was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A Private Burial will be held at Coggon cemetery. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family.
Rande was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Coggon, the daughter of Willie and Ruth (Morris) Gater. She graduated from Coggon High School and attended two years of business school. She was a machine operator for Square D and Universal Engineering, and also worked at Killian’s Department Store before retiring in 1992. On Aug.15, 2010, Rande was united in marriage to Norman E. Baty. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Pikeno Club, Jessie Circle, and a quilting club.
Rande is survived by her children; Linda Neese of Indianapolis, Ind., Tammy (Curt) Coxwell of Coggon, and Tara (Marty) Schlesselman of Fairfax; grandchildren; Justin Montague of Cedar Rapids, Dustie Dotson of Coggon, Jordan Neese of Chicago, and Nicole Schlesselman of Fairfax; and great-grandchildren, Harmony and Josiah Dotson of Coggon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Ruth Gater; husband, Norman “Duke” Baty; brothers, Charles and Morris Gater; and sisters, Helen Kurth and Edna Marie Gater, who died at birth.