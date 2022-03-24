Ray Asker Nielsen, 86, of Central City, passed away and went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Visitation was held Friday, March 18 at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service took place Saturday, March 19 at the funeral home, with Reverend Nick March officiating. Burial followed at Jordans Grove Cemetery in Rural Central City.
Ray was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Alburnett, son of Martin and Mary Ione (Goodlove) Nielsen. At the age of three, he moved to the present farm and spent 83 of his lifelong years on that farm. Ray served in the Army National Guard for over ten years and retired as a First Sergeant First Class. On Nov. 24, 1956, Ray was united in marriage to Frances Margaret Stechcon. Ray was a lifelong farmer and mechanic who belonged to the Operating Engineers Local 234 for 55 years. He worked for Gee grading, Bechtal Corp., Lametti & Sons and Eby Construction over the years. Ray loved going to auctions and Goodwill Stores, they were his passion and he never passed one up. He was a friend to everyone and loved his dogs, cattle, fishing and playing cards. Ray will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ray is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Nielsen; two sons, Steven Nielsen of Lisbon and Dennis Nielsen of Springville; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Nielsen; son, Michael Nielsen; nephew, Allen Nielsen and one granddaughter, Rebecca Nielsen.
Memorials in Ray’s memory may be directed to the family or Camp Courageous.