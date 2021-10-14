Rebecca Rawson
Rebecca “Becky” Lynne (Merritt) Rawson, 65, of Rural Alburnett, was born May 2, 1956, in Springville, to Earl and Lucille (Balik) Merritt. She passed away Oct. 5, 2021, after a courageous five year battle with cancer. Visitation took place Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, with visitation an hour prior. Burial immediately followed at West Prairie Cemetery.
Becky graduated from Springville High School in 1974 and was active as a class officer, annual editor, and a National Honor Society member. Becky was involved in various sports, 4-H, and showing cattle at many local and national shows. She was part of the National Shorthorn Association, serving as a state officer and Shorthorn Queen. Becky graduated from Kirkwood Community College with a degree in accounting. On Sept. 9, 1978, she married Alan R. Rawson at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. The couple had a family farm north of Alburnett, where they raised their three boys, dairy cattle, and crops. She was a 4-H leader for five years and worked for Nash Finch, Sunmart, Metoo, and Econofoods. She retired from Walmart after 10 years. Becky enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, sewing and crafts. She took great pride in planting her garden each year, canning, and sharing her harvest with family and friends. One of Becky’s most cherished traditions was attending the Iowa State Fair, this year her 65th in attendance. Becky’s other favorite traditions included tractor pulls with Alan and going on sister trips.
Becky is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Alan; children, Marcus (Melissa), Kyle (Lauren), and Derek (Kira) all of rural Alburnett; grandchildren, Presley, Tucker, Wilder, McKenna, Mya, Lynnden, Steiger, Corissa, Dalton, Kianna, and Lillian; siblings, Beverly (Gary) Peters, Brad (Theresa) Merritt, Sandy Merritt, Betty (Jason) Kirklin; mother-in-law, Donna Rawson; sister-in-law, Lori (Chris) Shadden; and many nieces and nephews as well as her kitties, Smokey and Mykee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl, and Lucille Merritt; sister and brother-in-law, Jerry and Barbara Norman; brothers, Bill and Robert Merritt; father-in-law, Kenneth Rawson; grandparents Joseph and Florence Balik and Frank and Rose Merritt, and the family’s oh so loved grandma Rocky.
The family would like to offer special thanks to PCI Oncology and the many caring professionals at the Pulmonary Specialty Unit in St. Luke’s Hospital for their loving care of Becky.
A Memorial fund has been established in Becky’s name.
