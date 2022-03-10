Regina ‘Jeanne’ Ann Dolan, 93, of Hiawatha, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Hiawatha Care Center. A mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monti, with Father Jim Brokman officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Monti. An Irish celebration will follow at the parish hall. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.
Jeanne was born March 22, 1928, in Independence, daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth (Ward) Reilly. She was a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy School and went on to attend Mount Mercy junior college. On Sept. 11, 1948, Jeanne was united in marriage to Emmet Dolan in Monti. Jeanne loved keeping up with everyone’s activities, gardening, reading, and dancing. Emmet and Jeanne are now dancing in the ballroom of Heaven. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monti and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker. Jeanne will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jeanne is survived and lovingly remembered by six children, Steve (Kathy) Dolan of Manchester, Joe (Ruth) Dolan of Coggon, Anne (Dan) Strellner of Cedar Rapids, Theresa (Brent) Winterhof of Center Point, Janet Dolan of Brooklyn and Lori (Dan) Clark of Fairfax; 14 grandchildren, Pat, Mitch and Tami Dolan, Rachel (Al) Brecht, Sarah (Dave) Meyer, Ben Dolan, Erin (Owen) Stanley, Dave Strellner, Gavin Winterhof, Colin (Jourdi) Winterhof, Logan Winterhof, Josh (Lydia) Clark, Tessa Clark and Keegan Clark; many great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rita Gatens of Calistoga, Calif., Donna Wagner of Rockford, Ill. and Margie (Dave) Strang of Cascade and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmet Dolan in 2018; daughter, Diane Dolan; two brothers, Tommy and Donny Reilly; one sister, Morrie Murrin; three brothers-in-law, Ed Murrin, Erv Gatens and Gene Wagner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jeanne’s family to be distributed to charities in her memory.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Hiawatha Care Center for their care and compassion.