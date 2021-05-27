Alburnett freshman Sam Ahrendeson continues her outstanding season helping propel the Pirates to a second-place team finish at the 1A Region 4A meet with a first-place finish with a day’s low score of 87. CPU’s Ryah Bergeron takes third at Monticello.
The Alburnett girls played their first-round region 4A meet at Traer on May 17. Grundy Center might have come home with the team title, but it was the Pirates Ahrendson tied for first with Grundy Center’s Abbie Lindeman. Senior McKenna Parker took home 10th place with a 97. She was followed by Sydney Cook in 11th (98). Megan Neighbor who also runs track for the Pirates took home 19th (107) and Abbie Eschen placed 25th with a 110. The girls will play at Calamas-Wheatland on May 24 in the Region 4 finals.
On May 17, the CPU girls golf traveled to a last-minute dual in Monticello. The Pointers got to play their whole team, and everyone had a great day. Bergeron was the top finisher on the day for the Pointers in third place with a 48. She was followed by Lauren Langridge in seventh (52), Addison Weber in eighth (58), Trista Kula 10th (60), Nicole Rick 11th (61), Emma Demuth 12th (68), Rossilyn McAllister 13th (69), Kristina Manely 14th (70), Olivia Wenger 15th (75), Sarah Manely 16th (77) and Kaylynn Meyers in 17th with an 81.
Head coach Katie Losbaker was very pleased with how her team performed, “The weather was perfect and the course was beautiful! We didn’t take home the W, but Trista Kula was a JV medalist with the top score of 60, while Lauren Langridge shot her PB of 52.”
The CPU girls will head to Waverly-Shell Rock on May 24 to begin their 3A regional action.
The Central City and North Linn girls both at Edgewood-Colesburg on May 17th for their Region-4B meet.
The Wildcats were led by junior Brylea Brooks who tied for 11th with a 113. Isabelle Reinhardt finished in 27th with a 122 and teammate Haley Carpenter placed 42nd with a 150.
The North Linn Lynx girls took home a very nice third place finish with a 455 behind Ed-Co who took first (408), and Central Elkader who placed second with a 449.
Lynx junior Sydney Smock was the top finisher on the day for the girls with a very nice fifth place finish with a 102. She was followed closely by senior Maddie Stepanek in sixth with a 110. Freshman Blair Finger was 27th with a 122, sophomores Evalyn Robinson were 33rd (128) and Taylor Bunney was 35th with a 133.