Relay Iowa just completed its 11th year (missed 2020 due to Covid-19). It is the longest relay run in the world and is 339 miles from Sioux City to Dubuque. The relay benefits a lot of different causes. This year the relay was June 4-6 and runners started Friday morning from Sioux City. This relay runs day and night ending on Sunday in Dubuque by 12:00 pm.
This event is unique in many ways. First of all, it is not a race, but a relay run. The final goal is not to win, not to come in first, but instead it is for your team to work together to make it across Iowa in 60 hours or less. In addition, it is the nation’s only relay offering an opportunity to run straight through three days and two overnights.
Relay Iowa is remarkable because each team is its own running unit with its own unique plan for success; running order and individual distances are not dictated by anyone but you.
This year was the fourth year for the Iowa COPS (Concern of Police Officer Survivors). This is a group that takes care of families of police officers killed in the line of duty. Back in February Alburnett cross country Coach Luke Ossman was asked to be part of the Iowa COPS relay team. This group consisted of 10 runners from a multitude of Law Enforcement agencies across Iowa with one from Nebraska that has been part of the group every year when he was an Iowa State Trooper.
The Iowa COPS team all run for an officer killed in the line of duty. This relay runs through Independence and Coach Ossman ran for Corrections Officer Robert McFarland who was killed March 23rd while working at the Anamosa State Prison. Both graduated in the 1993 class at Independence High School.
The team was split in to two vans of five runners and the relay was broken into 5–8-hour blocks per van and runners ran 30 minutes or roughly 3-4 miles at a time. The goal was to maintain a 10-minute mile pace over the approximately 52 hours.
The relay was on state highways, county highways, gravel roads and some level B roads. During the day the temperatures got in to the mid 90’s which made it difficult. The nights were the fun time to run since it was cooler and you didn’t even know where you were at so the distance and time went quick. In central Iowa overnight you only really seen the red lights on the wind turbine farms. People think Iowa is flat but western Iowa in the Loes Hills area has some decent hills to run. By Sunday morning entering Dubuque County is when you really knew you were running hills.
Coach Ossman who has been in law enforcement for 13 years and is currently a K9 handler for the Iowa State Fire Marshal division and the Alburnett head cross country coach for five years. He has always told his athletes to push themselves and get out of their comfort zone. Outside of saying this, he was willing to push himself and got way out of his comfort zone over the weekend. Being tired and sore, the group of 10 kept going to finish the relay they started and for a good cause. They finished in Dubuque at 11:18 Sunday morning (40 minutes ahead of their estimated finish of 12:00). Both vans met entering A. Y. McDonald Park in Dubuque and all 10 runners finished the final 1/4 mile together.
In addition to this relay coach Ossman ran in a Memorial race the following day in Independence for fallen officer Sgt. Jim Smith of the Iowa State Patrol who was a resident of Independence. All 10 members of the team, plus family and friends ran 42-43 miles in 52 hours.
Learn more about Relay Iowa by visiting their website at https://relayia.org/.