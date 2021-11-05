On July 4th, Americans celebrate our official declaration of independence from Britain with friends, fireworks, and community events. Our neighbors across the pond do something similar on a different day for a very different reason. While we celebrate our freedom from the monarchy, the British celebrate Guy Fawkes Day, commemorating a failed attempt to blow up Parliament in London.
In 1604, King James I denounced Catholicism in England and continued to enforce Protestant-centric policies enacted by Queen Elizabeth I, which included demanding Catholic priests leave England and inflicting fines for not attending Protestant services. This condemnation of Catholicism sparked the Gunpowder Plot of 1605.
The Gunpowder Plot was derived by five Catholic protestors who planned on loading 36 barrels of gunpowder beneath the Parliament building to kill King James and his entire government. Though Guy Fawkes is the most well-known of the conspirators, the true mastermind behind the plot was Robert Catesby.
Eight more men joined the plan, though an anonymous letter on Oct. 26 alerted the authorities of the attack. On Nov. 4, 1605, a search party found Guy Fawkes in his cellar alongside the barrels of gunpowder. He was taken into custody where he was tortured in the Tower of London by order of the King and later tried, convicted, and executed.
The rest of the conspirators were either sentenced to death on the charge of treason or killed in a shoot-out with English troops. Those who received the death penalty were hanged, drawn, and quartered.
Once the public was told what happened, Londoners started lighting fireworks in celebration and hosting bonfires to burn effigies of Guy Fawkes. Despite the negative origins of the holiday, Guy Fawkes Day gained more global recognition with the production of the 1980s graphic novel and 2005 movie “V for Vendetta,” portraying a fictionalized version of the events.
Today, Brits continue to celebrate Guy Fawkes Day with fireworks, bonfires, and the John Milton poem that begins “Remember, remember the fifth of November.”