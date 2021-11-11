Growing up, I knew and loved the trio that helped shape the lives of many millennials and gen. Z kids: Fred Rogers, Bob Ross, and Steve Irwin. One taught us to love each other, one taught us to love ourselves, and one taught us to love animals. The man who taught us to love animals has an upcoming international holiday in his honor.
Steve Irwin Day — hosted by the Australia Zoo — is Nov. 15. Steve was known around the world as the Crocodile Hunter because of his love for crocodiles and other reptiles, though he had a love for all animals.
Steve grew up with parents who already loved animals; his dad was a herpetologist and wildlife expert, and his mom Lyn was a wildlife rehabilitator. In 1970, his parents opened the Beerwah Reptile and Fauna Park, eventually changing the name to Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park before Steve and his wife took ownership and renamed the park The Australia Zoo.
At six years old, Steve caught his first venomous snake and received a 12-foot python; by age nine, he was helping his dad wrestle crocodiles. He met his wife Terri in October 1991 when she visited his family’s wildlife park on vacation in Australia; they got married in June 1992 in Terri’s hometown of Eugene, Oregon.
As a honeymoon, Steve and Terri began filming a wildlife documentary that was so successful, it brought about the series “The Crocodile Hunter.” The couple had two children: Bindi in 1998 and Robert in 2003. The Irwin family went on to film over 300 episodes of six different series’ with more than 500 million viewers around the world.
Steve was tragically killed during a diving expedition in 2006, and his public memorial service had more than 300 million viewers worldwide. Since his passing, Terri has continued the work they started in wildlife preservation and conservation. Their children have also joined their mission. Bindi has helped her mom manage the zoo and campaigns against legislation allowing the harvesting of wild crocodile eggs; Robert helps catch and tag wild crocodiles and uses his love for photography to share their message.
To help show your support for Steve, wear your favorite khakis on Nov. 15! If you want to go the extra mile, consider adopting an animal at the zoo by visiting australiazoo.com.au.